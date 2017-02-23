Score free Cubs tickets in Millennium Park today

There's a little more than a month until the Chicago Cubs play their first game of the season, but fans (the kind that filled the streets during the World Series Championship parade) have been waiting for months to lock down tickets to a few games in Wrigley Field. No, your tickets to see the John Mayer–fronted Dead & Company during Wrigley Field's summer concert series don't count.

If you didn't get the opportunity to purchase season tickets this year (join the club), you might be able to score a few free tickets to a game this afternoon in Millennium Park. The Chicago Cubs have set up a miniature ball park on the South Promenade of Millennium Park (just to the east of the Crown Fountain) where you can test your Wiffle ball skills from noon to 1pm this afternoon. Anyone who is able to hit one out of the park will have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Can't make it to the Loop or not confident enough in your Wiffle ball prowess? Single-game tickets for the Cubs' 2017 season go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10am via the team's website or by calling 1-800-843-2827.

On deck: #HitForMobileTix at the South Promenade (in Millennium Park)! Who's coming? pic.twitter.com/SoBg3cj8GI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today! #HitForMobileTix pic.twitter.com/MEW2Db89bU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

