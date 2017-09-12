  • Blog
Small Cheval will open a new location in Old Town

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 9:57am

Photograph: Kevin J. Miyazaki
Small Cheval

Small Cheval, the simplified little sister of famed burger haven Au Cheval, is making moves. Beyond announcing a new location at 150 Riverside Plaza earlier this year, the fast-casual joint is also headed for 1345 N Wells St in Old Town. The Small Cheval website was recently updated to reflect the latest planned outpost. As Eater reported, a liquor license application was also filed under the restaurant's name for the Wells Street location.

Small Cheval is a counter-service concept with a concise menu: hamburgers, cheeseburgers (add bacon if you choose) and golden fries. There's a selection of beers, cocktails, shots and boozy shakes to wash it all down with. Only time will tell if the latest addition to the Cheval family will include a sprawling out-back patio like its Wicker Park counterpart. We can hope. And if not, we're certain the burgers will suffice in the bar-packed stretch of Chicago.

