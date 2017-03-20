‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery recreated the ‘Ferris Bueller’ chase scene

Local musician and DePaul alum Joe Keery has been staying busy since his breakout role as douchey heartthrob Steve Harrington in Netflix’s ’80s-indebted sci-fi series Stranger Things. The well-coiffed young actor has continued performing with his psych-rock band Post Animal, poked fun at his resemblance to Parks & Recreation actor Ben Schwartz and has (presumably) reunited with the Hawkins, Indiana gang in the forthcoming second season of Stranger Things.

Keery exudes an effortless sense of ’80s cool, so it should come as no surprise that pizza chain Domino’s enlisted the actor to recreate the the climactic chase scene from John Hughes’s suburban-Chicago-set film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In the clip, which promotes Domino’s Tracker technology, Keery throws on a retro jacket and runs through the same locations used in the movie. Along the way, he encounters actor Alan Ruck (who played the hockey jersey-clad Cameron) before arriving home just in time to meet the delivery man.

Sure, it's ultimately a slick ad for a pizza chain, but it’s nice to see one of our favorite Chicago movies recreated so faithfully with the help of some genuinely local talent. Take a look at the full clip below and remember: Life moves pretty fast, so you should stop and have a slice of Chicago's best pizza once in a while.

