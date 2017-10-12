Take off your pants and fight cancer at the Bonobos Undie Run

It's actually beginning to feel like fall outside, which probably makes a run in your underwear sound a bit less enticing than it might have a few months ago. Thankfully, The Bonobos Undie Run, which takes place in Humboldt Park on Saturday, October 21, is asking participants to strip down for a good cause. The nearly-nude run, jog and walk will benefit FCancer, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and early detection of all types of cancer.

The run starts at the Humboldt Park Boathouse at noon on October 21; after the run is over, an afterparty will take place at the same location. Registration is $20, runners must be 18 or older and you aren't required to run in your skivvies if you'd rather wear a T-shirt and some shorts.

Events like the World Naked Bike Ride and the No Pants Subway Ride have proven that some Chicagoans love a chance to show off their undergarments. If you've got a new pair of undies that the world needs to see, plan on showing up to support cancer research and get a little exercise while you're at it.

