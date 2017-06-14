One of our favorite things about Pitchfork Music Festival is that there aren't a whole lot of tough decisions to make. Unlike sprawling summer music festivals like Lollapalooza and Riot Fest, the annual Union Park shindig boasts just three stages, making it very easy to move around between them and catch a bit of every act you're hoping to see.

Now that the Pitchfork Music Festival 2017 schedule is here, you can check out set times for each day of the fest and know exactly how early you'll need to wake up to catch sets from Weyes Blood, Priests, Colin Stetson and more. Remember, Friday at Pitchfork won't get a late start this year—it's now a full day of music, just like Saturday and Sunday. Find your favorite acts on the schedule below and start planning your leisurely walks between the color-coded stages.

