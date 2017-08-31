The world’s largest loop coaster is coming to Six Flags Great America in 2018

For thrill-seekers in search of brand new attractions, Six Flags Great America has been a reliable destination over the past few years. The Gurnee outpost of Six Flags has recently welcomed new rides like the Joker and Goliath, while retrofitting some of its older coasters with virtual reality experiences. Next summer will be another fruitful season for the amusement park, as it debuts a towering new attraction in its expanding Mardi Gras–themed area.

A record-breaking 100-foot-tall loop coaster will open at Six Flags Great America in 2018—the park says that it’s the “world’s largest coaster of its kind.” With room for 36 people and “face-off” seating that allows you to get a good look at the terrified expressions of your fellow riders, the coaster will send you flying forward and backward around a gigantic ring of track. If going upside-down is your favorite part of riding a roller coaster, you’ll probably be satisfied with the amount of hang time this loop offers.

While the new attraction won’t be operational until next year, you’ve still got some time to take a spin on Great America’s other attractions before the end of the season. Six Flags is open on select dates through November 19 and its annual Fright Fest occurs from September 16 to October 31.

Take a look at some footage of the coaster in action below and see if you can come up with a title for the as-yet-unnamed ride that’s a bit more creative than “the Loop.”

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.