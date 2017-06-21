Time to locate your favorite acts on Riot Fest's daily lineup

When the Riot Fest lineup was released a few months ago, we were impressed by the wide array of punk rock, hip-hop, metal and indie rock acts that will be taking over Douglas Park September 15–17. But if you were only interested in a handful of acts playing at the festival, it was difficult to justify shelling out for a three-day pass—thankfully, the daily Riot Fest lineups have arrived.

When organizers released daily lineups for Riot Fest, they also announced the addition of heavy metal outfit Danzig, featuring frontman Glenn Danzig who reunited with the original lineup of horror punks the Misfits at last year's festival. Saturday is looking like the ideal day for fans of pop punk, with sets from Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory and the Lawrence Arms. By the same token, Sunday will be a hot ticket for indie rock aficionados, featuring full-album performances from Dinosaur Jr. (playing You’re Living All Over Me) and Built to Spill (playing Keep It Like a Secret)—plus, it's also the day to catch perennial fest favorites Andrew W.K. and GWAR.

Single and two-day tickets to Riot Fest will go on sale via the festival's website on Friday, June 23 at 10am. Take a look at the full day-by-day lineup below and start planning your weekend in Douglas Park.

Friday, September 15

Nine Inch Nails, New Order, A Day To Remember, Dirty Heads, Vic Mensa, Ministry, Death From Above, Action Bronson, X, Mayday Parade, The Cribs, Liars, Buzzcocks, The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong, INVSN, Chon, The Hotelier, Saul Williams, Nothing More, Radar State, Tobacco, Seaway, Like Pacific, Sleep On It, Grayscale, Skating Polly, Warm Brew, HDBeenDope, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

Saturday, September 16

Queens of the Stone Age, Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set), At The Drive In, Danzig, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, Fidlar, Bad Brains, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, Bayside, Dead Cross, Streetlight Manifesto, GBH, Shabazz Palaces, Fishbone, Knuckle Puck, Cockney Rejects, Black Pistol Fire, Slaves, Versus, RVIVR, The Smith Street Band, Potty Mouth, The Regrettes, Cold Beat, Gin Rummy, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

Sunday, September 17

Jawbreaker, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., TV on the Radio, Dinosaur Jr., Pennywise, Built to Spill, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Best Coast, Cap’n Jazz, Minus The Bear, Say Anything, The Menzingers, GWAR, Real Friends, Hot Water Music, Andrew W.K., Beach Slang, that dog., Mad Caddies, The Flatliners, Dessa, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black, Engine 88, Alice Bag, Downtown Boys, Culture Abuse, Gazebos, Kitten Forever, Upset, and Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue

