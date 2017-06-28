Where to eat and drink in Chicago on the Fourth of July

Whether you have a glorious four-day weekend or a random Tuesday off in the middle of the workweek, the Fourth of July is cause for celebration. Beyond disabling that 6am alarm, we suggest you start planning where you'll be dining and drinking throughout the day. Because of the holiday, some go-to Chicago patios and rooftops will be closed, but we've rounded up a handful of restaurants and bars that will open their doors to your patriotic self. Here's where to eat and drink on Tuesday, July 4 in Chicago.

Cabana Club at the Robey: It's a pool party at Cabana Club in Wicker Park, which will be hosting a boozy barbecue at 1pm on Tuesday. For $30 per person, you can nosh on classic Americana fare like ribs, corn on the cob, potato salad, baked beans and coleslaw and enjoy one beer or signature cocktail.

Sportsman's Club: Head straight to the backyard patio to enjoy bites from Kevin Cowens and the West Town bar's newest frozen concoction, a tomato-strawberry margarita ($10).

Shaw's Crab House: Celebrate the coasts with half-priced oysters, select cocktails, wine and beer all day at Shaw's.

Estereo: Check out the spot that took home Best Bar Design at Time Out Chicago's annual Bar Awards. Estereo is stocked with funky, tropical ingredients and top-notch Latin American beats, making it an apt spot to hang out on a day off.

The Promontory: Cozy up to the hearth or grab a spot on the verdant patio at the Promontory for Tuesday brunch with menu items like beignets, lamb hash, fried chicken and brioche French toast.

Wise Owl: Barbecue, beer and bags are on tap at Wise Owl's free All-American Outdoor Patio Party. From 1 to 9pm, snack on meaty treats from the grill, enjoy $5 craft beers on tap and dance to a lineup of house DJs.

Lottie's Pub: Starting at noon, gather ’round the patio for all-day specials including $3 Chicago-style hot dogs, $4 Fireball shots and $15 Surly Brewing #Merica buckets. Featured deals will help raise money for Chicago veteran service dog charity 1Fur1.

Stella Barra: If brunch is on the agenda, look no further than this Lincoln Park favorite, which offers a stocked breakfast buffet with warm brioche cinnamon roll bread pudding, caramelized French toast, corn and poblano egg enchiladas and more. Kids under 10 eat for free, and adults can sip $5 Bloody Marys, mimosas and Bellinis.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.