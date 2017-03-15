You can score a free burger on M Burger's birthday

Local fast food chain M Burger is about to turn 7 years old, and it's celebrating with the ultimate party favor: free burgers. On March 22, you'll be able to visit any M Burger location and receive a free burger with the purchase of any other item on the menu, such as fries, milkshakes or (if you're really hungry) another burger. The offer is good for any burger on the chain's menu, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, signature M Burgers and any burger on the secret menu.

All four of M Burger's Chicago locations are participating in the promotion, including its restaurants in the Thompson Center (100 W Randolph St), Water Tower Place (835 N Michigan Ave), River North (5 W Ontario St) and Streeterville (161 E Huron St), as well as M Burger's outposts in Skokie (3654 W Touhy Ave) and Aurora (1650 Premium Outlet Bvd).

Go ahead and mark your calendar and be prepared to wait in a bit of line on Wednesday. Getting a free stack of beef from one of our favorite burger restaurants is the kind of thing that only happens once a year.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.