How to get Lollapalooza 2024 tickets and how much they cost

The Lollapalooza 2024 lineup has been released and it's packed with heavy hitters. Acts including SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers and Stray Kids will be headed to Grant Park in early August for the annual music festival. If you're planning on attending the four-day event, here's everything you'll need to know about securing tickets.
RECOMMENDED: Check out our complete coverage of Lollapalooza
How can I get Lollapalooza 2024 tickets?
The presale for General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets starts at 10am on March 21. A public sale will follow at noon. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode and purchase tickets on Lollapalooza's website.
How much do Lollapalooza 2024 tickets cost?
The price for a four-day General Admission pass starts at $385. Four-day GA+ tickets, which include access to private lounges, air-conditioned bathrooms, expedited entry and more, start at $715.
VIP tickets start at $1,565 and give attendees four-day access to on-field viewing behind the North and South main stages, as well as unlimited access to two Lolla Lounges, golf cart shuttle transportation and more. Finally, four-day Platinum tickets start at $4,500 and grant admittance to Platinum lounges with complimentary food and beverages, front-of-stage viewing areas at six stages, golf cart shuttle transportation and much more.
Ticket prices will increase after the presale ends. Single-day tickets will be released at a later date.