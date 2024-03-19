SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Stray Kids and many more are headed to Grant Park this summer.

Wait no more—the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup is here.

Chicago’s annual music festival returns to Grant Park August 1-4 with over 170 bands across eight stages. Headlining this year’s summer spectacle are SZA, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

Skrillex’s appearance will be his first at Lollapalooza since 2014, and he’ll be joined at Perry’s Stage by fellow big names such as Zedd, FISHER and Zeds Dead. South Korean boy band Stray Kids will also make their Lollapalooza debut, following in the footsteps of recent K-pop acts like NewJeans, Tomorrow X Together and J-Hope.

Other highlights in the lineup include Deftones, Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Two Door Cinema Club, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Kesha and Conan Gray. In addition, Icelandic singer-songwriter will perform a set with the Chicago Philharmonic. And if you’re on the hunt to see the next breakout artist, this year will feature up-and-comers like Benson Boone, Raye, The Last Dinner Party, d4vd and more.

Fans can sign up for a presale passcode now on Lollapalooza’s website. The presale for four-day General Admission, General Admission+, VIP and Platinum tickets starts on Thursday, March 21 at 10am. Ticket prices will increase when the public sale begins at noon. Single-day tickets, along with the daily lineups, will be revealed at a later date.

Check out the full Lollapalooza 2024 lineup below.

Who's on the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup?

Four-day General Admission starts at $385, General Admission+ starts at $715, VIP starts at $1,565 and Platinum starts at $4,500. Ticket prices will increase after the presale ends.

