An estimated 300,000 people showed up for the Women's March in Chicago

Thousands of people joined the Women's March in Chicago on Saturday as part of a global demonstration, which found similar crowds marching in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. According to organizers of the march, an estimated 300,000 people crammed into the Loop and Grant Park yesterday, an increase over the attendance of the inaugural 2017 Chicago Women's March, which hosted an estimated 250,000 people.

The day began with a rally in Grant Park, where the mass of attendees brandished creative signs that called out President Donald Trump and showed solidarity with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Joined by members of the cast of Hamilton and Chicago Fire, the march took a throng of protestors from Grant Park to Federal Plaza where the demonstration continued throughout part of the afternoon.

Take a look at our photos from the 2018 Chicago Women's March to see some of the most creative signs (and the folks who showed up to hold them) at the demonstration.

