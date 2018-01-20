Thousands of protesters took to the streets for the NYC Women’s March on Saturday

Thousands of people took to the streets in Manhattan on Saturday for the New York City Women’s March. The demonstration came a year after millions of people across the country launched what was estimated to be the single largest protest in American history. This year’s turnout wasn’t as grandiose as 2017’s (Saturday’s official estimated crowd size was 170,000, compared to 400,000 a year ago), but the issues surrounding the march remain as salient as ever. Last year, the Women’s March clapped back against Donald Trump’s election and inauguration. This year, the president was still a subject of focus for protesters, but the backdrop of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement gave activists all the more reason to fight for cultural and political shift.

The march kicked off shortly after noon on Central Park West, went through Columbus Circle, down Sixth Avenue and ended in midtown at 43rd Street. Later in the afternoon, an alternate Broadway Women’s March kicked off on 45th Street in front of Schoenfeld Theatre, allowing members and fans of New York’s theater community to show support for the cause without missing their matinee. Demonstrators carried signs in support of gender equality, and pink pussy hats were abound. With unseasonably warm weather, it was a beautiful Saturday for a protest.

Check out photos from the march below, and take a look at the video above to find out what drove some New Yorkers to participate.

