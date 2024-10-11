Chicago Marathon 2024: Route, start time and how to track runners

The 2024 Chicago Marathon is almost upon us. On Sunday, October 13, more than 50,000 runners will gather in Grant Park and race through the city, from Lakeview to Bronzeville. Whether you’re participating in the big race or just cheering on the runners, the following is a list of vital information you need to know, including start times, the marathon route and the best places to watch.

When is the Chicago Marathon?

The 2024 Chicago Marathon is Sunday, October 13.

What is the Chicago Marathon route?

The marathon will start in Grant Park and head up to Lakeview before looping back south. The route will go as far west as the United Center in the Near West Side before making its way down to Bronzeville, and then back to Grant Park. The full map of the course can be found here.

How can I track marathon runners?

Spectators won’t be able to access the race start and finish areas in Grant Park, but they can track runners via the official Bank of America Chicago Marathon app, available for iPhones and Android phones.

Where are the best spots to watch the Chicago Marathon?

The race can be viewed from streets along the marathon route, or from official cheer zones at miles 13, 15 and 26, plus numerous community cheer zones. There’s also a ticketed viewing area in Grant Park on the east side of Columbus Drive, but ticket sales closed on October 5.

What streets will be closed for the Chicago Marathon?

The area around Grant Park will be closed off for much of the day. For a full list of roads that will be shut down, click here.