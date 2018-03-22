Chicago’s population continues to decrease, after thousands of residents left last year

We're big believers in the fact that Chicago is the best city in the world, but it turns out that thousands of residents don't feel the same way. According to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Chicago saw a drop in residents for the third year in a row, losing an estimated 13,286 people from the metropolitan area last year. That's on top of the metro-dwellers who left in 2015 and 2016: 3,371 and 11,177, respectively. And though it's still the second most-populated county in the nation, Cook County saw a total loss of 20,093 residents in 2017.

Surprising no one, warmer areas like Los Angeles, San Diego and Dallas counties saw big bumps in their populations. But, before you blame it on Chicago's harsh winters, know that the Detroit metro area gained 7,000 residents in 2017, its biggest boost since 2001, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. What could possibly explain the mass exodus from Chicago? It certainly can't have anything to do with the amazing restaurants, gorgeous parks or beautiful summertime weather that's just around the corner.

