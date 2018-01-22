  • News
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Destroyer brought its synthesizer ballads to life at Metro during Tomorrow Never Knows

By Zach Long Posted: Monday January 22 2018, 2:22pm

Destroyer brought its synthesizer ballads to life at Metro during Tomorrow Never Knows
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Over the weekend, Tomorrow Never Knows music festival brought bands and comedians to some of Chicago's best music venues. One of the most exciting shows on the schedule was a headlining set from Destroyer, the long-running project of singer-songwriter (and frequent New Pornographers collaborator) Dan Bejar. The group played Metro on Saturday, January 20 behind its recent record Ken, bringing to life the album's '80s-synth–dappled arrangements and saxophone melodies.

If you missed out on Bejar's oblique lyricism and seven-piece band, we've got some wonderful photos from the evening in Wrigleyville. And if you're still craving more of the Destroyer's elegant rock balladry, there's a decent chance the group may stop through Chicago again this summer to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival or Lollapalooza

tnk fest 2018,

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

TNK fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

TNK fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

TNK fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

tnk fest 2018

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 829 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest