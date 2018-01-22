Destroyer brought its synthesizer ballads to life at Metro during Tomorrow Never Knows

Over the weekend, Tomorrow Never Knows music festival brought bands and comedians to some of Chicago's best music venues. One of the most exciting shows on the schedule was a headlining set from Destroyer, the long-running project of singer-songwriter (and frequent New Pornographers collaborator) Dan Bejar. The group played Metro on Saturday, January 20 behind its recent record Ken, bringing to life the album's '80s-synth–dappled arrangements and saxophone melodies.

If you missed out on Bejar's oblique lyricism and seven-piece band, we've got some wonderful photos from the evening in Wrigleyville. And if you're still craving more of the Destroyer's elegant rock balladry, there's a decent chance the group may stop through Chicago again this summer to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival or Lollapalooza.

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

