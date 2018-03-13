Fleet Foxes and Ms. Lauryn Hill join the complete Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

After slowly painting artists’ names on a mural in front of Wicker Park cocktail bar Violet Hour over the past two weeks, Pitchfork Music Festival (smartly) decided to nix the paintbrushes and reveal the remainder of its lineup through a post on its website this morning.

The biggest surprises of the final announcement were the two remaining headlining acts, Fleet Foxes and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Fleet Foxes will top the bill on Saturday night; the group last headlined Pitchfork in 2011, when it was touring behind its sophomore release, Helplessness Blues. R&B singer (and former member of the Fugees) Hill will close out the festival on Sunday night, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut (and only) solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Hill has gained a reputation for showing up late to her performances (most recently at a 2017 show in Pittsburgh that started 3 hours late), so we’ll just have to hope that she’s punctual enough to make it through her 70-minute record.

Other notable additions to the three-day fest include Chicago-native rapper Open Mike Eagle, British R&B singer-songwriter Blood Orange and satirical Austrailian rocker Alex Cameron. Pitchfork will also feature a bunch of local talent this summer, such as the Curls, Saba, Paul Cherry, Circuit des Yeux, Noname and the guy who made our favorite Chicago album of 2017, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya.

Take a look at the complete Pitchfork Music Festival lineup below and we’ll see you in Union Park this summer.

Friday, July 20

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julien Baker

Saba

Open Mike Eagle

Julie Byrne

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

The Curls

Saturday, July 21

Fleet Foxes

The War on Drugs

Blood Orange

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Circuit des Yeux

Nilüfer Yanya

Zola Jesus

berhana

Paul Cherry

Sunday, July 22

Ms. Lauryn Hill (performing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill)

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Noname

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Alex Cameron

Smino

Japanese Breakfast

Kelly Lee Owens

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

Irreversible Entanglements

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

