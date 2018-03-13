Fleet Foxes and Ms. Lauryn Hill join the complete Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

After slowly painting artists’ names on a mural in front of Wicker Park cocktail bar Violet Hour over the past two weeks, Pitchfork Music Festival (smartly) decided to nix the paintbrushes and reveal the remainder of its lineup through a post on its website this morning.
RECOMMENDED: Check out photos and reviews from Pitchfork Music Festival
The biggest surprises of the final announcement were the two remaining headlining acts, Fleet Foxes and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Fleet Foxes will top the bill on Saturday night; the group last headlined Pitchfork in 2011, when it was touring behind its sophomore release, Helplessness Blues. R&B singer (and former member of the Fugees) Hill will close out the festival on Sunday night, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut (and only) solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Hill has gained a reputation for showing up late to her performances (most recently at a 2017 show in Pittsburgh that started 3 hours late), so we’ll just have to hope that she’s punctual enough to make it through her 70-minute record.
Other notable additions to the three-day fest include Chicago-native rapper Open Mike Eagle, British R&B singer-songwriter Blood Orange and satirical Austrailian rocker Alex Cameron. Pitchfork will also feature a bunch of local talent this summer, such as the Curls, Saba, Paul Cherry, Circuit des Yeux, Noname and the guy who made our favorite Chicago album of 2017, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya.
Take a look at the complete Pitchfork Music Festival lineup below and we’ll see you in Union Park this summer.
Friday, July 20
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julien Baker
Saba
Open Mike Eagle
Julie Byrne
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
The Curls
Saturday, July 21
Fleet Foxes
The War on Drugs
Blood Orange
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Circuit des Yeux
Nilüfer Yanya
Zola Jesus
berhana
Paul Cherry
Sunday, July 22
Ms. Lauryn Hill (performing The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill)
Chaka Khan
DRAM
Noname
Japandroids
(Sandy) Alex G
Alex Cameron
Smino
Japanese Breakfast
Kelly Lee Owens
Ravyn Lenae
Kweku Collins
Irreversible Entanglements
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ