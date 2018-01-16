Kick off the Tomorrow Never Knows festival by playing games with Cards Against Humanity

The latest edition of the Tomorrow Never Knows festival officially begins tomorrow night, but if you can’t wait for five days packed with music and comedy, you can celebrate the fest’s arrival tonight (January 16) at Schubas. TNK is teaming up with Cards Against Humanity to present an official kick-off party that takes place in the Tied House Loft—a multi-purpose space located within Schubas’ forthcoming restaurant. There’ll be games, food, drinks and more—and it’s all free.

Show up to Schubas between 7 and 10pm this evening and you’ll be able to sit down and play a selection of games curated by Cards Against Humanity, including Samurai Gunn, Tetris, Nidhogg and Competition Kitchen. The first 100 people who show up will receive a free Tomorrow Never Knows print, and everyone else will be treated to complimentary refreshments from Deep Eddy Vodka, Heineken, Topo Chico, Hellion Cold Brew and Metric Coffee.

If you’re in the mood for some music, Canadian singer-songwriter Lido Pimienta (who won the 2017 Polaris Prize) is headlining a free show at Schubas this evening, with support from DJ CQQCHIFRUIT and Micha. Of course, there are even more great Tomorrow Never Knows shows in store this week—don’t let a little snow keep you away from Chicago’s best winter music festival.

