Local pizza-lovers Twin Peaks are headlining the Chicago Pizza Summit

The third annual Chicago Pizza Summit is just a few weeks away and anyone who was lucky enough to snag tickets to the sold-out event has a lot to look forward to: unlimited slices from some of the city's best pizzerias, tons of Old Style beer and a headlining performance from Twin Peaks. This morning, organizers announced that the local rockers will be the “surprise musical guest” that was alluded to when the festival was originally announced—they'll take the stage at Thalia Hall during both of the event's sessions on April 22.

“We, your dudes of Twin Peaks, are so excited to play this year’s Pizza Summit,” the band said in a statement. “[It] throws together four of our favorite things: Chicago, pizza, Old Style, and Thalia Hall!” In addition to playing some tunes, we're hoping that the group will follow the example of Andrew W.K. (who appeared at the first Chicago Pizza Summit in 2016, and will be doling out guacamole at Dos Toros this evening) and deliver a keynote address that attempts to encapsulate exactly why pizza is so great.

Need to get your hands on a pair of tickets? Do312 is asking fans to “pizzafy” a Twin Peaks album cover for a chance to win passes to the Chicago Pizza Summit, plus a poster signed by the band.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.