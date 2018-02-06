Marz Brewing made a paczki-inspired stout to pair with the Polish pastry

Fat Tuesday (February 13) is almost here and that means it's just about time to figure out where to get your hands on some paczki, the delicious Polish pastry with a name that's a bit difficult to pronounce (we typically opt for "poonch-key" or "punch-key"). Once you've obtained a dozen of the deep-fried, sugar-dusted delicacies, you're going to need something to wash them down with, which is where the latest beer from Marz Community Brewing comes in.

The Pączki Stout is inspired by the brewery's annual tradition of eating pastries from the Bridgeport Bakery accompanied by a stout or porter. The beer also pays tribute to the Polish heritage of several Marz Brewing employees—the brewery has previously released Polish-inspired beers like the Corrupt Imperial Stout and a dry-hopped wild golden ale called Tygrisku.

Made with Peruvian cocoa nibs that mimic the flavor profile of the chocolate pudding filling that can be found inside some paczki, the double milk stout clocks in at 7 percent ABV. "The Peruvian cocoa nibs help emphasize the roast in the chocolate malts that we added," Marz cofounder Ed Marszewski told us. "And it's not too sweet that you will not want to eat a paczki along with it."

The Pączki Stout will be released on Fat Tuesday in liquor stores and bars throughout Chicago. Plus, if you purchase a four-pack or draft at the Beer Temple, Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar, the Beer Cellar or Gene’s Sausage Shop & Delicatessen on Tuesday, you'll get a complementary paczki (while supplies last).

Photograph: Ed Marszewski

