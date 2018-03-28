Single-day Lollapalooza tickets go on sale tomorrow

It may have taken an entire week, but Lollapalooza has officially sold out its allotment of four-day passes. On Thursday, March 29 at 10am, single-day tickets to the Grant Park music festival will go on sale via the Lollapalooza website. A single-day general admission ticket will cost $120, and a single-day VIP ticket will go for $650, plus taxes and fees.

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Lollapalooza

Before single-day tickets go on sale, Lollapalooza will announce the festival's daily lineups at 8am, which means that you'll finally know when to expect headlining sets from Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys.

Considering how long it took for Lolla to sell out of four-day passes this year (one week instead of a matter of hours), it's possible that single-day tickets are going to be more in-demand than ever before. Even if you're a little disappointed about the entire Lollapalooza lineup, there's likely one day of the festival that you're excited about attending.

While you're considering your summer music festival options, refresh your memory by taking a look at the complete Lollapalooza 2018 lineup.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.