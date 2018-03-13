Lollapalooza tickets go on sale next Tuesday, March 20

Now that the entire Pitchfork Music Festival lineup has been announced, it’s time to turn our attention to the next big summer music festival. Today, Lollapalooza announced that four-day tickets to the gigantic Grant Park fest will go on sale Tuesday, March 20 at 10am via the Lollapalooza website. If you’ve tried to snag Lolla tickets before, you’ll know that these passes usually sell out in a matter of hours.

This year, a four-day general admission pass to Lollapalooza costs $335 (plus taxes and fees, obviously) and a four-day VIP pass will run you $2,200. If you’re really feeling flush, you can upgrade to a Platinum pass for $4,400, which gives you access to gratis booze and food, as well as coveted onstage viewing platforms. As usual, single-day tickets to Lolla will go on sale sometime after the four-day passes are sold out—prices have yet to be announced.

We’ve been passing along the most convincing Lollapalooza lineup rumors for the past few weeks, but if organizers maintain the schedule they’ve stuck to in recent years, you can expect an official Lolla lineup announcement on Wednesday, March 21.

Once you have your tickets, all you have to do is wait until the festival takes over Grant Park from August 2 to 5.

