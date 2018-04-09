  • News
Snow and cold push Cubs’ home opener to Tuesday

By Kris Vire Posted: Monday April 9 2018, 12:00pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Opening Day at Wrigley Field will have to wait one more day. With snow coating the field and still coming down on the North Side, the Chicago Cubs made the call just after 11am to postpone today’s first home game of the 2018 season to Tuesday.

Despite voicing our concerns on Friday, we had hopes when the snow hadn’t yet started on Sunday night that the show would go on. But if they can’t play ball, the Cubs can still play around—earlier Monday, the team posted photos of several players goofing around on the snow-covered field in cold-weather gear.

Die-hard fans were ready to brave the weather, too; on my commute this morning I shared an El car with several would-be attendees bundled up in red and blue puffer jackets, stocking caps and Cubs-branded fleece blankets. Luckily, our favorite Wrigleyville bars will be ready to receive them.

The Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off at 1:20pm Tuesday; all tickets for today’s game will be honored, no exchanges needed.

