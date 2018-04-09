Snow and cold push Cubs’ home opener to Tuesday

Opening Day at Wrigley Field will have to wait one more day. With snow coating the field and still coming down on the North Side, the Chicago Cubs made the call just after 11am to postpone today’s first home game of the 2018 season to Tuesday.

Today's #Cubs home opener at #WrigleyField has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather.



The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Gates will open at approximately 11:20 a.m. CDT, and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/ijizgLY2ul — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2018

Despite voicing our concerns on Friday, we had hopes when the snow hadn’t yet started on Sunday night that the show would go on. But if they can’t play ball, the Cubs can still play around—earlier Monday, the team posted photos of several players goofing around on the snow-covered field in cold-weather gear.

Die-hard fans were ready to brave the weather, too; on my commute this morning I shared an El car with several would-be attendees bundled up in red and blue puffer jackets, stocking caps and Cubs-branded fleece blankets. Luckily, our favorite Wrigleyville bars will be ready to receive them.

OPENING DAY DAY BASEBALL postponed? Rats. Maybe our $8 @3floyds Zombie Dust boilermakers & $5 @LeftHandBrewing drafts can console you? — Nisei Lounge Chicago (@NiseiLounge) April 9, 2018

The Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face off at 1:20pm Tuesday; all tickets for today’s game will be honored, no exchanges needed.

