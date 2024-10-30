The 2025 finalists for Chicago’s local food awards, the Jean Banchets, have been revealed

We don’t need to tell you that Chicago is filled with amazing restaurants. And while it’s always nice for our favorite spots to get national recognition from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, we shouldn’t forget about Chicago’s very own food awards—the Jean Banchets.
On Monday, the Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence revealed its 2025 finalists. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on January 26 at Venue SIX10. There are 13 categories in the 2025 Banchets, including a new one that’s oh-so-Chicago: Best Pizza.
Named after the legendary chef who ran one of the country’s best French restaurants, Le Francais in Wheeling, the Jean Banchet Awards were started in 2002 to honor local culinary talents. The nominees are chosen by an anonymous panel of journalists and industry professionals.
Who are the finalists for the 2025 Jean Banchet Awards?
Restaurant of the Year
El Che Steakhouse & Bar
Avec
Elske
Rose Mary
Chef of the Year
Otto Phan (Kyōten)
Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde)
Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)
Kevin Hickey (The Duck Inn)
Best New Restaurant
Cariño
Brasero
John’s Food and Wine
Oliver’s
Rising Chef
Chris Jung (Maxwells Trading)
Mike Satinover (Akahoshi Ramen)
Madalyn Durrant (Bar Parisette)
John Dahlstrom (Nettare)
Pastry Chef of the Year
Antonio Incandela (Mariscos San Pedro)
Bo Durham (Mindy’s Bakery)
TC Lumbar (Elske)
Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader & Ben Lustbader (Loaf Lounge)
Bar of the Year
Nine Bar
Bisous
Sepia
Golden Years
Best Heritage Restaurant
New Village Gastro Pub & Karaoke
Stumara
Ocean Grill & Bar
Soul & Smoke
Sommelier of the Year
Scott Stroemer (Galit)
Jelena Prodan (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)
Patti Robison (Acanto)
Kat Hawkins (Miru, Tre Dita, St. Regis Bar)
Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Le Bouchon
Bungalow by Middle Brow
Kie-Gol-Lanee
Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern
Best Counter Service
Migos Fine Foods
Ragadan
Santa Masa Tamaleria
J.P. Graziano Grocery
Best Design
Tre Dita
Bazaar Meat
Brasero
Perilla Steakhouse
Best Hospitality
Brindille
Jeong
Anelya
Dear Margaret
Best Pizza
Pistores
Milly’s Pizza in the Pan
Spacca Napoli
Robert’s Pizza and Dough Co.