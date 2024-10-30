The 2025 finalists for Chicago’s local food awards, the Jean Banchets, have been revealed

We don’t need to tell you that Chicago is filled with amazing restaurants. And while it’s always nice for our favorite spots to get national recognition from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, we shouldn’t forget about Chicago’s very own food awards—the Jean Banchets.

On Monday, the Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence revealed its 2025 finalists. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on January 26 at Venue SIX10. There are 13 categories in the 2025 Banchets, including a new one that’s oh-so-Chicago: Best Pizza.

Named after the legendary chef who ran one of the country’s best French restaurants, Le Francais in Wheeling, the Jean Banchet Awards were started in 2002 to honor local culinary talents. The nominees are chosen by an anonymous panel of journalists and industry professionals.

Who are the finalists for the 2025 Jean Banchet Awards?

Restaurant of the Year



El Che Steakhouse & Bar

Avec

Elske

Rose Mary

Chef of the Year

Otto Phan (Kyōten)

Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde)

Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)

Kevin Hickey (The Duck Inn)

Best New Restaurant

Cariño

Brasero

John’s Food and Wine

Oliver’s

Rising Chef

Chris Jung (Maxwells Trading)

Mike Satinover (Akahoshi Ramen)

Madalyn Durrant (Bar Parisette)

John Dahlstrom (Nettare)

Pastry Chef of the Year

Antonio Incandela (Mariscos San Pedro)

Bo Durham (Mindy’s Bakery)

TC Lumbar (Elske)

Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader & Ben Lustbader (Loaf Lounge)

Bar of the Year

Nine Bar

Bisous

Sepia

Golden Years

Best Heritage Restaurant

New Village Gastro Pub & Karaoke

Stumara

Ocean Grill & Bar

Soul & Smoke

Sommelier of the Year

Scott Stroemer (Galit)

Jelena Prodan (S.K.Y., Valhalla, Apolonia)

Patti Robison (Acanto)

Kat Hawkins (Miru, Tre Dita, St. Regis Bar)

Best Neighborhood Restaurant

Le Bouchon

Bungalow by Middle Brow

Kie-Gol-Lanee

Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern

Best Counter Service

Migos Fine Foods

Ragadan

Santa Masa Tamaleria

J.P. Graziano Grocery

Best Design

Tre Dita

Bazaar Meat

Brasero

Perilla Steakhouse

Best Hospitality

Brindille

Jeong

Anelya

Dear Margaret

Best Pizza

Pistores

Milly’s Pizza in the Pan

Spacca Napoli

Robert’s Pizza and Dough Co.