The complete Lollapalooza 2018 schedule has arrived

Back in March, we learned that Bruno Mars, Jack White, the Weeknd and more than 150 other artists would be joining the Lollpalooza lineup. Today, festival organizers released the complete schedule for the four-day bash, allowing fans to start preparing for the inevitable conflicts that occur when you're navigating between six stages in Grant Park.

Most of the major decisions involve artists playing on the two main stages on the north end of the park (Bud Light and Tito's Handmade Vodka) and the two main stages on the south end of the park (Lake Shore and Grant Park). On Friday, for example, attendees will have to choose between Post Malone and Walk the Moon, while Saturday's schedule pits St. Vincent against Logic. Fest-goers will also have to consider leaving headlining sets from Travis Scott and Arctic Monkeys a little early to catch Tycho play the American Eagle stage on Thursday night, or skipping the Weeknd and Vampire Weekend to belt out "The Middle" during Zedd's headlining set on Perry's Stage.

As usual, you'll need to show up early to see your favorite local acts: Femdot, DJ Taye, Valee, Post Animal and Taylor Bennett all perform before 3pm during Lollapalooza (though Knox Fortune and Supa Bwe scored late afternoon sets).

For some reason, fest organizers have only released the schedule on Lollapalooza's mobile app, but some intrepid Reddit users have taken the data and plotted out versions of the schedule with online calendar-builders. Check out the latest version of the schedule below, compiled by OverdueKinkajou via Clashfinder.

Thursday, August 2

Friday, August 3

Saturday, August 4

Sunday, August 5

