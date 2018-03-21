The Weeknd, Jack White and Bruno Mars are headlining Lollapalooza 2018

After months of speculation and rumors, the Lollapalooza lineup is finally here and attendees of the summer music festival can look forward to headlining sets from The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, The National, Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend and Odesza.

While most of the top-billed acts are performing at plenty of other U.S. festivals (and the majority have headlined Lollapalooza previously), Lolla's undercard contains some interesting acts. Sets from Tyler, the Creator, Brockhampton and Post Malone should satiate the cravings of hip-hop fans, while indie rock-lovers will flock to sets from St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand and Parquet Courts. There are even a few local names on the list, including Taylor Bennett, Knox Fortune and Supa Bwe.

Unlike in previous years, tickets to Lollapalooza haven't sold out (yet), which means you can still snag a four-day general admission or VIP pass via Lollapalooza's website.

Check out the complete lineup below and clear your schedule for Lollapalooza's return to Grant Park from August 2–5.

