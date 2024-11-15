Subscribe
The cozy new cocktails at Time Out Market Chicago you need to try this season

From an espresso martini to agave-forward drinks, here's what you'll be sipping in Fulton Market this fall and winter.

Jeffy Mai
Written by
Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
time out market cocktails
Photograph: Time Out Market
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of Time Out Market Chicago, and we can’t wait to celebrate it with you during a daylong party! But that’s not the only exciting happening going on at the Fulton Market food and culture hub—we’ve also debuted a new cocktail menu for the season.

With fall here and winter not far off, the Market bar has crafted a lineup of creative concoctions that are ideal for the falling temperatures. There’s something for every type of spirit lover, whether it’s agave-, whiskey- or vodka-based. Looking for something different? Try the Cha Cha Chai, featuring Maker’s Mark, Apologue Persimmon and Chai'Walla bitters. Negroni lovers, the White Noise is a tasty riff on a classic that’s made with the Botanist gin, dry vermouth and Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto.

For something more refreshing, go with the Purple Haze—Citadelle Gin, drème de violette and lemon—or the Sangria Paradiso with lychee puree. Of course, we didn’t forget about everyone’s favorite (in fact, we hosted a competition dedicated to it): the espresso martini. The Market’s version boasts Truman vodka, cold brew coffee liqueur and La Colombe espresso.

These newest cocktails pair perfectly with some of the best fall dishes at the Market. And just because the warm days are over, it doesn’t mean rooftop season has to end. Head upstairs to Tony’s Rooftop bar for a drink and skyline views—no matter the weather. The bar also hosts weekly programming like trivia nights.

Check out the new cocktail menu below. Cheers!

time out market cocktail menu
Image: Time Out Market
