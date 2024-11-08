Join us in celebrating the fifth anniversary of Time Out Market Chicago!

We here at Time Out don’t ever need a reason to throw a good party, but there’s a very special occasion coming up that calls for one: The fifth anniversary of Time Out Market Chicago!

Join us on November 16 at the food and culture hub in Fulton Market for an all-day celebration. The Market was opened in 2019 with one mission—to bring the best of the city together under one roof—and we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got planned.

The festivities will kick off at 11am with storytime with Cinderella for the little ones. Starting at 1pm, guests can enjoy a host of free activities, including live water color illustrations, flash tattoos and a photo booth to capture the memories. DJs will be spinning beats all day long, and there will be a live performance by a band as well.

Of course, delicious food and drinks are what the Market is known for so our chefs are whipping up some surprises for you. In addition to each kitchen’s regular menu, there will also be a host of $5 specials. You’ll be able to sample dishes like Urbanbelly’s hot chicken bao buns, Gutenberg sliders, Bill Kim’s pork mandu, mini sticky chicken biscuits from Sporty Bird and much more. Plus, the Market bar is offering a $5 birthday cocktail.

Guests will receive a punch card and those who order from at least five kitchens will receive half off a drink from the bar. We may be a little biased, but trust us when we say there’s never been a better opportunity to sample a variety of tasty bites from some of the city’s best restaurants.

Keep your eyes peeled, too. Five golden tickets will be hidden throughout the Market’s three floors and folks who find them will win a special prize.

See you there!