While some rooftop bars in Chicago close when the temperatures plunge, others get creative to extend the outdoor season into the winter. Hot drinks, fireplaces, curling lanes and over-the-top holiday decorations make it well worth bundling up to take in the skyline views that you can find atop downtown hotels and skyscrapers. There are also indoor rooftop bars and restaurants where retractable roofs, heated igloos and lodges mean you can stay cozy while watching the snow fall. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, a boozy brunch or a fun group gathering, you can soak in the city’s beauty from one of these winterized rooftops.

