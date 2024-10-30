Subscribe
This new map has your Chicago holiday plans sorted, from Halloween through New Year's Eve

Check out this interactive, global map of holiday happenings, picked by Time Out editors.

Jeffy Mai
Written by
Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
time out map
Image: Time Out
There’s never a shortage of incredible experiences in Chicago, whether you’re looking to dine at the finest restaurants in town or looking for exciting things to do on your day off. The team at Time Out is here to help you discover the best of the city, so we’ve rolled out a new feature to make it simpler for readers to get the info they need.

In the spirit of the holidays, you can now check out this handy interactive map to see what events, pop-ups and festive activities are happening around the city. It’s still spooky szn so don’t miss out on Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-up, the Haunted Halsted Halloween Night Parade, Chicago Seadog Haunted River Tours and more this week.

The map will be updated weekly with seasonal happenings through the end of the year, meaning you’ll soon be able to find where to see holiday lights, sip Christmas-themed cocktails and celebrate on New Year’s Eve—all in one place. And it works in cities around the world, just in case you’re traveling for the holidays!

