November 2024: Fall rolls on, and the holiday season is just around the corner! There's no shortage of great things to do, from festive pop-ups and dazzling light displays to ice skating. And don't forget about the return of Christkindlmarket, either. There are plenty of other options, too, so stay satisfied and busy with these fun activities in November.

No matter where your interests lie, you can always find something to get excited about in this no-nonsense Midwestern metropolis. The best things to do in Chicago run the gamut—from seriously fun to awesomely educational. Looking for culture? Spend a day exploring Chicago museums. Hungry? You've come to the right place, because Chicago is famous for its delicious cuisine. There are tons of amazing restaurants in Chicago that highlight the city's rich and diverse culinary landscape. (And plenty of uniquely Chicago bars that do the trick, too.) We've searched all across the city to assemble this list of the best things to do in Chicago. Follow it and never get bored here again.

