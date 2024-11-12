Subscribe
The Albion Manor
Soccer bars in Chicago: 12 best spots to watch the Chicago Fire and Chicago Red Stars

Cheer on Chicago's local soccer teams at these welcoming pubs.

Lindsay Eanet
Written by Lindsay Eanet
Contributor: Isaiah Reynolds
Cheering on our local sports teams in the stands is one of the best things to do in Chicago any time of year—especially during soccer season. Chicago's two professional soccer teams, the Chicago Fire FC and the Chicago Red Stars, field international stars on their respective rosters and have wildly passionate supporters. When the teams are on the road or you can't make it over to Soldier Field or SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, don't worry—just pull up a stool, order a pint and make a friend at one of the city's best sports bars or outdoor patios for soccer matches. (And if anyone makes you try to explain the offside rule, just say, "You first.")

The best soccer bars in Chicago

The Atlantic Bar & Grill

The Atlantic Bar & Grill
The Atlantic Bar & Grill
An unpretentious and cozy Irish pub on the north end of Lincoln Square, The Atlantic is a favorite of Fire fans and Premier League-watching early risers. With hearty food, friendly staff and regular drink specials, you can’t go wrong (unless you’re an Arsenal supporter, in which case, try The Globe instead). 

Cleos

This West Town neighborhood sports pub checks a lot of boxes, especially if you’re looking to extended matchday well into the night. Game on the TV? Check. Comforting pub grub? Check. Open until 4am with the kitchen serving well into the night? Check. After the match, you can celebrate or drown your sorrows on their sunny back patio, and keep the competitive spirit going on their bocce courts. 

Galway Arms

Galway Arms
Galway Arms
Lincoln Park’s long-running Irish pub is a favorite of MLS and international soccer fans, who clamor in the cozy, nostalgia-evoking bar or on the spacious patio with pints of Harp and fish and chips. If you’re there on a Sunday and have the post-match stamina, stick around for the spirited live Irish music in the evening. 

A.J. Hudson's Public House

You can catch every Fire and Red Stars match at this three-decades-old, scarf-adorned footy pub in West Lakeview, but be prepared to get there early, as it gets packed with international soccer fans rising at the crack of dawn to cheer on their favorite clubs overseas. The wraparound sidewalk cafe has plenty of TVs, too, so you can sit outside and enjoy a pint in the sunshine and not miss a second of the match. 

The Albion Manor

The Albion Manor
The Albion Manor
This regal Lincoln Park pub from the team behind A.J. Hudson's and The Dandy Crown provides a more elevated matchday vibe, complete with enticing bites like a Ploughman's Plate and black garlic chicken wings. Be sure to head upstairs afterwards to the colorful jewel box of a cocktail lounge, featuring a selection of historical and craft sippers. 

The Globe Pub

The Globe Pub
The Globe Pub

Creating a list of bars to watch soccer without adding The Globe Pub would be like serving fish and chips without the mushy peas. While you cheer on your club, enjoy a classic selection of pub fare to soak up your pint of choice from the more than 30 beers on tap. 

Go Tavern and Liquors

Go Tavern and Liquors
Go Tavern and Liquors
This beloved Logan Square “slashie” is a favorite of local soccer fans and full of character, from the art on the ceilings to the affable regulars. With a friendly, unpretentious matchday vibe and more than 200 craft beers for sale, there’s a reason Time Out readers named it Chicago’s most-loved bar in 2021. If you need some fresh air, the back patio is resplendent, down to the colorful murals. 

Heineken Pub97

Named for the year the Chicago Fire were founded, this massive complex in North Center is home to an indoor/outdoor rec soccer facility and a pub. In addition to the usual bar snacks and tacos, enjoy the triple threat nachos or house Pub97 burger. But if you’re here to watch the match, pick a nice, sunny day where you can catch it from the TVs on their welcoming patio, complete with fire pits. 

R Public House

R Public House
R Public House
One of two anchor bars of Rogers Park’s Jarvis Square, this friendly, community-oriented neighborhood tavern and gastropub welcomes everybody for Red Stars and Fire matches. In the summer, you can gather around a TV that’s brought out for matches on their massive front patio while enjoying creative pub fare like kimchi fries and fried pickles served with a Chicago hot dog-inspired aioli. 

Reggie's Rock Club

Reggie's Rock Club
Reggie's Rock Club
The South Loop’s genre-bending rock club has become a favorite of the Chicago soccer community, and you’ll see plenty of jersey and scarf-sporting fans on matchday “enjoying” Malört shots or starting a pickup pop-a-shot tournament on their roof deck. And if you’re looking for a way to safely pre-game a Fire or Red Stars match, they sometimes even offer one of their signature painted school buses to and from the stadium. 

Fadó Irish Pub

  • Pubs
  • River North
  • price 2 of 4
Fadó Irish Pub
Fadó Irish Pub
All three floors of this dark, wood-filled, slightly over-stylized Irish pub are packed with young professionals living for the weekend, when a number of Premier League games are broadcast. Transport yourself to Europe trying the "black velveteen," a smooth and sweet blend of Guinness and cider. 

Pleasant House Pub

  • British
  • Lower West Side
  • price 1 of 4
Pleasant House Pub
Pleasant House Pub
For dinner and a match, check out Chicago’s beloved royal pie specialist. Pilsen's Pleasant House Pub airs both Premier and UEFA Leagues—plus it has unbeatable bar food. Start with the pickles, a tiny jar filled with tangy pickled beets, carrots and gherkins, then pick any pie for dinner—you can’t go wrong with the savory steak and ale pie—along with a side of the salty, crunchy bubble and squeak, a traditional English dish with fried veggies.

