Cheering on our local sports teams in the stands is one of the best things to do in Chicago any time of year—especially during soccer season. Chicago's two professional soccer teams, the Chicago Fire FC and the Chicago Red Stars, field international stars on their respective rosters and have wildly passionate supporters. When the teams are on the road or you can't make it over to Soldier Field or SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, don't worry—just pull up a stool, order a pint and make a friend at one of the city's best sports bars or outdoor patios for soccer matches. (And if anyone makes you try to explain the offside rule, just say, "You first.")

