The Hyde Park Jazz Festival adapted to the times last September and hosted a series of outdoor shows. The beloved neighborhood jazz festival typically takes place at venues throughout Hyde Park, but most performance will once again take place outdoors this year—with the possible exception of a couple of shows inside the Logan Center. Local drummer and bandleader Makaya McCraven will debut a new piece commissioned by the festival on Saturday, September 25. Other highlights of this year's programming includes sets from saxophonist Isaiah Collier, violinist Tomeka Reid, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and vocalist Dee Alexander accompanied by the Metropolitan Jazz Octet. As usual, all performances are free to attend.
Fall in Chicago officially begins on Wednesday, and there are plenty of autumnal events happening across the city this week to help you ring in the season. To start, pick out a gourd or two at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up near Goose Island—where you'll also find carnival games, a corn maze and three separate bars—or celebrate Oktoberfest in Chicago with a pint of lager at one of the many German-themed parties hosted in Chicagoland this weekend. Prefer to hold off on fall activities a little while longer? Check out live synth performances at Garfield Park Conservatory, tap your toes to some free music at the annual Hyde Park Jazz Fest or catch the first few screenings of the LGBTQ+ Reeling Film Festival. You'll find all that and more in our roundup of the best things to do in Chicago this week.
RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Chicago right now