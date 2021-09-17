Chicago
garfield park conservatory
Photograph: Time Out/Jaclyn Rivas

The best things to do in Chicago this week

Find the very best things to do in Chicago this week including cultural events, festivals and art.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Written by
Emma Krupp
Fall in Chicago officially begins on Wednesday, and there are plenty of autumnal events happening across the city this week to help you ring in the season. To start, pick out a gourd or two at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up near Goose Island—where you'll also find carnival games, a corn maze and three separate bars—or celebrate Oktoberfest in Chicago with a pint of lager at one of the many German-themed parties hosted in Chicagoland this weekend. Prefer to hold off on fall activities a little while longer? Check out live synth performances at Garfield Park Conservatory, tap your toes to some free music at the annual Hyde Park Jazz Fest or catch the first few screenings of the LGBTQ+ Reeling Film Festival. You'll find all that and more in our roundup of the best things to do in Chicago this week.  

Best things to do in Chicago this week

Hyde Park Jazz Festival
Photograph: David Marques

1. Hyde Park Jazz Festival

  • Music
  • Jazz

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival adapted to the times last September and hosted a series of outdoor shows. The beloved neighborhood jazz festival typically takes place at venues throughout Hyde Park, but most performance will once again take place outdoors this year—with the possible exception of a couple of shows inside the Logan Center. Local drummer and bandleader Makaya McCraven will debut a new piece commissioned by the festival on Saturday, September 25. Other highlights of this year's programming includes sets from saxophonist Isaiah Collier, violinist Tomeka Reid, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and vocalist Dee Alexander accompanied by the Metropolitan Jazz Octet. As usual, all performances are free to attend.

St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy St. Alphonsus

2. St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Lake View

Taking place in and around Lakeview’s St. Alphonsus church, this autumn fête features the requisite selection of suds, brats, pretzels and two stages of Bavarian music (and a bunch of cover bands). Stick around for a separately-ticketed craft beer festival on Friday and Saturday night or bring the kids to the family-friend KinderFest.

Plantasia at the Garfield Park Conservatory
Photograph: Time Out/Jaclyn Rivas

3. Plantasia at the Garfield Park Conservatory

  • Music
  • Dance and electronic
  • East Garfield Park

Empty Bottle, Atlas Obscura and Sacred Bones Records pay tribute to the sought-after 1976 album Plantasia—a collection of synthesizer compositions by Mort Garson that was originally given away with any purchase made at the Mother Earth plant shop in Los Angeles. Over the years, Garson's discreet electronic music (which was intended to help plants grow) has gained a cult following, leading to a reissue of the LP in 2019.

Surrounded by the lush vegetation inside the Garfield Park Conservatory, artists like Ben Lamar Gay, Claire Rousay, Fetter, Forest Management and Sam Prekop will pay tribute to Plantasia by reimagining tracks from the album, leading up to headlining sets from New Age musician Green-House and harpist Mary Lattimore. Guests can explore the conservatory, soak up the music and take part in a pair of Plantasia listening sessions.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy WeLovePopUps.com

4. Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • River West/West Town

Returning to a two-acre plot of land just west of Goose Island, Jack's Pumpkin Pop-up saves you a trip to the suburbs by bringing a huge corn maze, thousands of pumpkins, ax throwing, carnival games, food trucks, twinkling orange light displays and more fall fun to the city. A general admission ticket nets you access to the pop-up, but you can also opt for add-ons that let you take home a pumpkin, grab a drink at one of three bars or go axe-throwing. 

Reeling Film Festival
Photograph: Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival

5. Reeling Film Festival

  • Movies

Founded in 1981 and organized by Chicago Filmmakers, Reeling is the second-oldest LGBTQ film festival in the U.S., featuring a lineup of features, shorts and documentaries highlighting the diversity of queer stories and filmmakers from around the world. The fest will offer a mixture of in-person and virtual programming that includes 42 films this year, kicking off with a screening of Peeter Rebane's Cold War love story Firebird at the Music Box Theatre (3733 N Southport Ave) and running September 24–30 at the Landmark Century Centre Cinemas (2828 N. Clark St). From there, watch screenings virtually through October 7. For a full schedule of films and other events, visit the festival's website

Andersonville Homecoming
Photograph: John Barry

6. Andersonville Homecoming

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Andersonville

Andersonville Midsommarfest was canceled earlier this year, but thiws new festival will bring live music, local food, merchants and more to Clark Street for three nights and two days. Highlights of the lineup include a set from local hip-hop artist Roy Kinsey, a performance by Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, an appearance by local rockers White Mystery and music from the Lowdown Brass Band. Find a complete schudule on the Andersonville Homecoming website.

Puerto Rican Festival
Photograph: Tanya Bermudez

7. Puerto Rican Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Humboldt Park

Celebrate Humboldt Park's vibrant Puerto Rican culture and history at this annual fest, which returns to the park of the same name this year with music, food and other community-centric festivities. For this year's fest, you'll find attractions like a silent disco, music stage, car show, short film festival, food trucks, a traditional carnival and more; plus, swing by a health and wellness tent and a education and trade area for community resources. 

Chicago International Latino Theater Festival
Photograph: Manuel G. Vincente

8. Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

  • Theater

The fourth annual Destinos – Chicago Latino Theater Festival returns to Chicago with a four-week lineup of live theater performances at venues throughout the city. As usual, this year's shows feature Latino-driven storylines, including the midwestern premiere of American Mariachi (a play about an all-women mariachi band at the Goodman Theatre) and La Gran Tirana: Descarga dramática at Aguijón Theater (which features music inspired by La Lupe), plus four other productions. The festival opens with a party at the National Museum of Mexican Art’s new Ray Castro Plaza on September 20 at 5:30pm—you can view a full lineup of plays on the fest's website

“Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.”
Photograph: Timo Ohler and courtesy of Sprüth Magers.

9. “Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.”

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Grant Park

Don't call this one a retrospective. Yes, the Art Institute's exhibition of Barbara Kruger's work encompasses four decades of her career, but "THINKING OF YOU. I MEAN ME. I MEAN YOU." isn't stuck in the past. Instead, the display takes Kruger's vintage works and presents it alongside new pieces that build upon them, unlocking new context and meaning. Spread throughout the museum, guests will find rooms wrapped in Kruger's imagery, installations in the Regenstein galleries and pieces that inhabit the exterior walls of the museum (as well as billboards, bus stops and storefronts around Chicago). Expect to see Kruger's biting sense of humor on display—often spelled out in big, bold letters.

Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Beer, Brats and Boats Celebration
Photograph courtesy of Shoreline Sightseeing

10. Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Beer, Brats and Boats Celebration

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Streeterville

Everything is better when you do it on a boat, and that include Oktoberfest. Shoreline Sightseeing's annual autumn cruise includes a dinner prepared by the suasage geniuses at Paulina Market and lots of Oktoberfest brews. When you're not drinking and eating during the two-hour cruise, you'll be able to enjoy live German music from the Paloma Band and show off your moves on the dancefloor. The cruise departs from Polk Bros Park at 7pm and boarding begins 15 minutes prior—don't be late!

Kölsch Night
Photograph: Shutterstock

11. Kölsch Night

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • North Center

Drink like you're in Cologne at Dovetail's Kölsch Night, where you'll experience traditional Kölsch service. How does it work? Each beer is served in a 200-millilitre glass from circular trays that hold multiple beers. Whenever your beer is emptied, it will be replaced with another full glass—and your coaster will be marked. When you're done drinking Kölsch (it will be the only beer served during the evening), just put your coaster on top of your glass and you'll be charged for the number of beers you drank.

Chicago Architecture Biennial
Courtesy Atelier Bow-Wow

13. Chicago Architecture Biennial

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Every two years, Chicago becomes a global hub of architecture and design during the Chicago Architecture Biennial. This year's edition takes place across three months, filling vacant lots with site-specific architectural projects and presenting a pair of exhibitions at the Bronzeville Artist Lofts and the Graham Foundation. The theme of this year's Biennial is "The Available City," presenting projects and conversations that respond to and expand upon the question of "who gets to participate in the design of a city?"

Highlights of this year's programming include a circular outdoor meeting space designed by Matri-Archi(tecture) in a lot on 63rd Street in Woodlawn and a pair of exhibitions at the Bronzeville Artist Lofts and the Graham Foundation that feature projects by a global group of architects and designers, hailing from New York, Porto, Paris and Beijing. Plus, a series of Activation Weekends will activate the various Biennial installations throughout the city, welcoming performers, experts and cultural programming.

Stay up-to-date on the latest programming and activations by visiting the Chicago Architecture Biennial website.

Soul Summit
Photograph: Mo Manley

14. Soul Summit

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife
  • Ukrainian Village

It's been a long time since DJs Scott "Sloppy White" Williams, Dave Mata, Duke Grip and Mo Manley lugged their crates of records to the Empty Bottle for a Soul Summit event. But the beloved Chicago dance party is returning this month after an extended hiatus, inviting attendees to get down to a curated selection of dusty grooves and rare soul records.

To celebrate the momentous ocassion, Soul Summit is inviting two very special guests to spin some tunes. This month, Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf and legendary West Coast turntablist and producer J. Rocc will get behind the decks, shaking some dust out of the Bottle's rafters with a killer R&B, soul and funk soundtrack.

Admission is free before 10pm, but you'll need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within the previous 72 hours prior to entry.

Ear Taxi Festival
Photographer: Brett Bulthuis

15. Ear Taxi Festival

  • Music
  • Classical and opera

While there's no shortage of events packed with rock, hip-hop and jazz acts, the Ear Taxi Festival highlights performers that don't usually hit the festival circuit, including contemporary classical, experimental, improvisational and electronic musicians. The theme of this year's lineup is “HEAR CHICAGO,” bringing together more than 600 individual artists to for approximately 100 events over the course of the festival, ranging from string ensembles and operas to grant writing workshops and dance.

The festival is divided into two series: The Spotlight Series Concerts (artist-presented shows) and the Mainstage Series Concerts (performances showcasing Chicago-made music). Highlights of the various programs include a new commission from flutist Janice Misurell-Mitchell, new works from bassist Matt Ullery and his jazz orchestra, a world premiere from classical vocal quartet Fourth Coast Ensemble and a collaboration between singer and clarinetist Angel Bat Dawid and saxophonist Isaiah Collier.

Find a complete schedule of performances (along with a list of venues) at the Ear Taxi Festival website.

Andrew Bird + The Flat Five
Photograph: Amanda Demme

16. Andrew Bird + The Flat Five

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • Suburbs

Violinist, whistler, singer-songwriter and a member of the cast of the most recent season of Fargo on FX, Andrew Bird is the kind of guy who seems to stay extremely busy. During the early days of quarantine, Bird began digging through his back catalog, sharing a performance of one song almost every day via social media. With all that time to think about his previous songs (and develop some new ones), now seems like a great time to catch up with Bird as plays a short string of dates throughout North America. Returning to Ravinia, Bird will headling the Pavilion following an opening set from local pop-rock supergroup the Flat Five, which features Kelly Hogan, Nora O’Connor, Scott Ligon, Casey McDonough and Alex Hall.

Art on theMART
Photograph: Courtesy Art on theMart

17. Art on theMART

  • Art
  • Film and video

Projecting a 25-story-tall video installation on the side of the Merchandise Mart, Art on theMart's latest program showcases the work of conceptual artist Barbara Kruger. Throughout the fall, you'll be able to see Kruger's video piece "Untitled (Questions), 1990/2021," which projects a series of questions across the face of the building in a bold font. The presentation conicides with Kruger's new exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago, "Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You."

Art on theMART's array of 34 digital projectors display the 30-minute program at 7:30 and 8pm every evening. The show is best viewed from the section of the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells Street and Franklin Street.

The Publican's Oktoberfest Dinners
Photograph: Courtesy One Off Hospitality

19. The Publican's Oktoberfest Dinners

  • Restaurants
  • West Loop

The folks behind the Publican know a thing or two about great pork and beer, so an Oktoberfest dinner at the popular Fulton Market restauarant is a no-brainer. This year, the celebration will take place across two weeks, giving even more diners an opportunity to take part in the festivities. Hardcore Oktoberfest revelers will want to snag tickets to parties on September 19 and October 3, which will feature eight family-style courses of German-inspired dishes like pork schnitzel, Publican Quality Meats sausages and pretzels (plus, plenty of beer!). From September 17 through October 3, guests will also be able to order from a menu featuring six family style courses of traditional German fare.

Global Peace Picnic
Photograph: Shutterstock

20. Global Peace Picnic

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Humboldt Park

The Chicago World Music Festival and DCASE host this free, music-filled party at the Humboldt Park Boathouse in celebration of the United Nation's International Day of Peace. Grab a seat in the grass and prepare for an afternoon of international music performances and other family-friendly activities. 

Sonic Pavilion Festival
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

21. Sonic Pavilion Festival

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Millennium Park

Experience a series of 30-channel sound installations played on the Pritzker Pavilion's array of speakers that are suspended on the trellis above the Great Lawn during the Sonic Pavilion Festival. Local nonprofit Experimental Sound Studio commissioned six 20-minute pieces from artists like Whitney Johnson (Matchess), Natalie Chami (TALsounds), Kioto Aoki, Stephan Moore, Kitundu, I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda and Bill Parod.

Commissioned as part of the City of Chicago's celebration of the Year of Chicago Music, each sound installation is mixed across 30 channels, allowing visitors to move between speakers and experience a shifting soundscape. The two-hour Sonic Pavilion Festival program will be played on eight dates between August 5 and September 30.

Asian Pop-Up Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Asian Pop-up Cinema

22. Asian Pop-Up Cinema

  • Movies

See more than 30 films from China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the U.S. and Canada during the latest edition of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema screening series, which will include in-person, drive-in and online screenings. This season opens with a showing of Jessica Kingdom's Ascension, a documentary examining the effect of capitalism and consumerism on China's growing class divide; later, catch Kan Eguchi's action-comedy flick The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill and Chan Kin Long's neo-noir drama Hand Rolled Cigarette. For a complete schedule, visit the Asian Pop-Up Cinema website.

“Bani Abidi: The Man Who Talked Until He Disappeared”
Photograph: Courtesy the artist and Experimenter, Kolkata

24. “Bani Abidi: The Man Who Talked Until He Disappeared”

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Streeterville

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents a survey that encapsulates two decades of work by Pakistani artist Bani Abidi, a former student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Known for her video, photography and sound works, Abidi satirizes displays of power and nationalism as she explores the geopolitical relationship between India and Pakistan as well as the historical power struggles of South Asia. The exhibit takes its name from Abidi's watercolor series "The Man Who Talked Until He Disappeared," which depicts writers, political leaders and bloggers from Pakistan that have disappeared over the past decade.

Chicago Gourmet
Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

25. Chicago Gourmet

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Chicago Gourmet, the annual food festival hosted by the Illinois Restaurant Association, returns this year with a month-long lineup of smaller events and dinners celebrating the city's dining scene. Normally a three-day event, the lengthened version of the festival is dropping the massive Grand Tasting event (which is scheduled to come back in 2022) in favor of an expanded version of its Go Gourmet events—featuring multi-course dinners and parties hosted by local culinary luminaries—plus returning events like the Hamburger Hop, Rick Bayless' Tacos & Tequila, Grand Cru and more. 

You can view a full festival schedule on Chicago Gourmet's website, where you can also buy tickets to individual events. Attendees are required to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of the start of the event. 

“The Machine Inside: Biomechanics”
Photograph: Courtesy Field Museum

26. “The Machine Inside: Biomechanics”

  • Museums
  • Natural history
  • Museum Campus

One of the Field Museum's most popular traveling exhibitions (which debuted in Chicago in 2014) returns home, using interactive displays to showcase how the bodies of animals operate much like machines. Visitors can use a pump to see how a giraffe's heart is able to send blood all the way up its neck or take in footage of a cheetah running to see how it's able achieve incredible speeds.

“Chicago: Where Comics Came to Life”
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Tribune and Chicago Cultural Center

27. “Chicago: Where Comics Came to Life”

  • Art
  • Design
  • Loop

Comic artist and author Chris Ware and historian Tim Samuelson curate an exhibition devoted to the early days of the comic strip. Showcasing work from the period of 1880 to 1960, the exhibit includes early strips that ran in newspapers as well as work by African-American cartoonists and publishers. The exhibit also pays tribute to Frank King, who penned "Gasoline Alley," creating one of the very first autobiographical comics based on real Chicagoans and the neighborhoods they lived in. If you've already seen the Museum of Contemporary Art's “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” exhition, this show will give you an even deeper understanding of the artforms ties to the Second City.

“Van Gogh for All”
Photograph: Lou Bank

28. “Van Gogh for All”

  • Art
  • Digital & interactive
  • Loop

Not to be confused with that other interactive Van Gogh exhibit in Chicago, "Van Gogh for All" is a pop-up experience that allows visitors to become a part of the artist's most famous works. There's a replica of Van Gogh’s bedroom that you can sit inside of, a12-foot-wide interactive rendition of Starry Night and a chance to create your own self-portrait. If you simply must see every tribute to the Dutch painters output, "Van Gogh for All" awaits.

“Helmut Jahn: Life + Architecture”
Photograph: Rainer Viertlbock

29. “Helmut Jahn: Life + Architecture”

  • Art
  • Architecture
  • Loop

Best known locally for designing the James R. Thompson Center and Terminal 1 (including its popular neon-lit walkway) at O'Hare International Airport, German-born architect Helmut Jahn spent his career pursuing distinctive visions. In light of his recent passing after being struck while riding a bicycle in suburban Chicago, the Chicago Architecture Center presents a career retrospective, exploring his work and the enduring legacy of the structures he designed.

Showcasing a collection of personal and professional items loaned by Jahn’s family and firm, the exhibit traces his path, beginning with his days as a student at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Guests can take in photography, models and sketches of Jahn's most famous designs, including the Sony Center in Berlin and the Michigan City Public Library. You'll also get a peek at more recent projects like Chicago's 1000M and the Pritzker Military Archives, which is currently under construction in Somers, Wisconsin.

French Market at Gallagher Way
Photograph: Courtesy Gallagher Way

30. French Market at Gallagher Way

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Wrigleyville

Wrigleyville is (sort of) transported to Europe via this weekly pop-up market, a sister version of the larger French Market beneath Ogilvie Transportation Center. Shop artisanal goods like croissants, olive oil, fancy cheeses and small-batch chocolates from more than 20 vendors; plus, there will be live music and a kids art station to keep adults and tots alike entertained. 

Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

31. Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch

  • Time Out Market
  • West Loop

Every Sunday from 11am to 3pm, Time Out Market Chicago's chefs offer a variety of delicious brunch dishes, from Hangover Ramen with shrimp and smoked pork to a stack of Buttermilk Pancakes layered with whipped mascarpone. Order as much as you want, grab a mimosa pitcher from the bar and stick around from 1 to 3pm for a set of tunes from the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective. 

Teatro ZinZanni
Photograph: Michael Brosilow

32. Teatro ZinZanni

  • Theater
  • Circuses & magic
  • Loop

Enjoy dinner and show on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel at Teatro ZinZanni, a 2.5-hour experience that combines circus acts, comedy, cabaret and a meal curated by Debbie Sharpe—the Goddess of The Goddess and Grocer. The show takes place in an ornate, circular theater (designed to resemble a Belgian mirror tent) where the audience surrounds the stage. Guests dig into a four course meal while watching as comedians, aerialists, acrobats, singers and dancers perform amazing feats and catchy tunes. It's somewhere between Cirque du Soleil and a traditional cabaret show, with restaurant-quality refreshments.

Performances take place every evening, Wednesday through Saturday, with a special brunch matinee at noon on Sundays. You can find menus, wine and cocktail lists on the Teatro ZinZanni website.

“The Art of Banksy”
Photograph: Courtesy The Art of Banksy

33. “The Art of Banksy”

  • Art
  • Street art
  • River North

It's been more than a decade since a genuine Banksy work was spotted in Chicago, but you can see 80 of the street artist's creation in this exhibition. "The Art of Banksy" is an unauthorized show collecting canvasses, screen prints, sculptures and other pieces that the enigmatic artist made between 1997 and 2008, including the now-famous images "Flower Thrower" and "Girl with Balloon."

Presented by the same folks behind the "Immersive Van Gogh" experience, the opening ot the "The Art of Banksy" has been stymied by a recent venue change—the show was originally scheduled to open at the Epiphany Center of the Arts, but organizers and the owners of the West Loop venue parted ways. Now, the exhibition will be housed on the fourth floor of 360 N State Street, in the same building that hosts the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Boxed Experience
Photograph: Courtesy Boxed Experience

34. Boxed Experience

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Loop

Looking for a less conventional kind of escape room to check out in Chicago? Visitors are tasked with deciding the fate of a man accused of murder in this new, multi-room immersive experience in the South Loop, which uses projections, live actors and other tools to challenge the internal biases involved in our day-to-day decisions as well as the criminal justice system.

Located inside the Roosevelt Collection Shops, the 90-minute experience takes visitors through a weaving set of storylines and sets in a Clue-like pursuit of figuring out who's responsible for a crime; in the process, the exhibit explores elements racism, ageism, classism and other social issues that affect the criminal justice system. Visitors will have an hour to examine the case and come to a decision and then an additional 30 minutes for photo opportunities. 

“Immersive Van Gogh”
Photograph: Vladimir Kevorkov

35. “Immersive Van Gogh”

  • Art
  • Old Town

Step inside of Starry Night and The Bedroom in Arles with the help of more than 50 digital projectors in this high-tech exhibition that explores the work of Vincent Van Gogh. Designed by the Italian creative team that worked on the "Atelier des Lumières" exhibitions in Paris, "Immersive Van Gogh" covers 35-foot walls with animated versions of the Dutch painters work, accompanied by a score that blends electronic and classical compositions. The exhibition will take up residence in the Germania Club Building in Old Town, which will go by the name Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago and host additional interactive art exhibitions in the coming years.

WNDR museum
Photograph: Courtesy wndr museum

36. WNDR museum

  • Art
  • Installation
  • West Loop

The home of Chicago's only Infinity Mirror Room (created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama) is open to the public once again, presenting a new collection of one-of-a-kind art installations alongside some old favorites. New additions to WNDR Museum include a multi-sensory experience from S̶A̶N̶T̶IA̶G̶O̶X that uses artificial intelligence, sounds, visuals and scents, as well as an installation called I Heard There Was a Secret Chord that allows guests to become part of an evolving virtual choir.

The Paper Machete
Photograph: Sarah Larson

37. The Paper Machete

  • Comedy
  • Uptown

This weekly “live magazine” is a cavalcade of culture, politics and wit featuring journalists, actors, comedians and musicians offering idiosyncratic reports on the news of the day. Head to Uptown’s iconic Green Mill for drinks, hot takes and laughs; the longstanding Saturday afternoon edition tends to run about two and a half hours.

“Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now”
Courtesy Adam Baumgold Fine Art and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

38. “Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now”

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Streeterville

Chicago has traditionally been a city where independent comic artists and cartoonists have thrived, thanks to a steady supply of art school students and graduates charting their own course in the medium. The latest Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition explores six decades of work by local artists, ranging from traditional strips to experimental longform pieces that buck conventions. With pieces from artists like Kerry James Marshall, Lynda Barry, and Chris Ware on display, this survey of comic art features work that hasn't been shown in museums before, offering a look at process of cartooning, the collaborations that it encourages and the creativity that Chicagoans have penciled (and inked) into the world.

Sportsman’s Club Summer BBQ Series
Photograph: Reilly Drew

39. Sportsman’s Club Summer BBQ Series

  • Bars
  • Ukrainian Village

One of the things we missed most last summer was Sportsman's Club backyard BBQ series, which brings a local restaurant to the bar's patio to cook a meal that's usually paired with a beverage. Thankfully, the events are back in action this summer—the Sunday afternoon gatherings begin on July 4th with a hot dog cookout and feature spots like Jeff & Judes, Lula Cafe and Rose Mary among the lineup. For the uninitiated, the takeovers are first-come, first-served, with the featured chef holding court over the bar's grill and menu. To help restaurants as they rebound, prices will vary this year, but for around $20 guests are treated to a heaping plate of food and a beverage pairing—with the option to add a la carte items for an additional fee.

40. Pilsen Vendor Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lower West Side

Nonprofit gallery and community space Pilsen Art House hosts this weekly indoor and outdoor market, featuring local vendors and artists selling jewelry, candles, paintings and other handmade goods. You can stop by every Sunday afternoon throughout the summer—just don't forget to bring (and wear) a mask.

Blue Man Group
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Man Group

41. Blue Man Group

  • Theater
  • Experimental
  • Lake View

Since 1997, a trio of performers covered in bright blue paint have headlined the Briar Street Theater in Lakeview. The Blue Man Group's show has evolved throughout the years, incorporating new compositions, narratives and state-of-the-art technology. But at its core, this production is all about combining percussion, music, physical comedy and buckets of brightly-colored paint in ways that make you want to jump out of your seat and dance along to the beat.

Cole's Comedy Open Mic
Photograph Courtesy Cameron Esposito

42. Cole's Comedy Open Mic

  • Comedy
  • Open mic nights
  • Logan Square

Since 2009, funny folks have tried new material (or tried stand-up for the first time) at Cole’s, where a typically friendly crowd makes it a welcoming place to take risks. Beginning at 8:15pm every Wednesday, anyone can show up and sign up for a slot, before the jokes start flying at 9pm. All sets are four minutes long (maybe a little bit longer if you're really killing) and it's always free to attend.

“Joseph E. Yoakum: What I Saw”
Courtesy The Art Institute of Chicago, bequest of Whitney Halstead.

43. “Joseph E. Yoakum: What I Saw”

  • Art
  • Drawing
  • Grant Park

A self-taught landscape artist who began creating surreal drawings in his South Side apartment in the late ’60s, Joseph E. Yoakum would often create one piece of artwork every day. Made with ballpoint pen, colored pencil, pastel and watercolor, his work drew the attention of School of the Art Institute graduates like Karl Wirsum and Ray Yoshida, who began collecting his creations. "What I Saw" pays tribute to Yoakum's imaginitive imagery, showcasing his colorful landscapes alongside his portraits of African American icons.

The Lincoln Lodge
Photograph: Honk Honk Photography

44. The Lincoln Lodge

  • Comedy
  • Stand-up
  • Logan Square

Now housed in the space on Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square, the country's longest countinuously running independent comedy showcase continues every Friday and Saturday night. Boasting alumni like Cameron Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani and Hanibal Buress, this stand-up show will introduce you to fresh new faces that may end up starring in Marvel movies or becoming podcast mainstays. Snag an affordable ticket, avoid the two-drink minimum and prepare to laugh your ass off.

“Human+Nature”
Photograph: Courtesy The Morton Arboretum

45. “Human+Nature”

  • Art
  • Sculpture
  • Suburbs

See five towering sculptures by South African artist Daniel Popper at the Morton Arboretum's new outdoor exhibition, which spreads the 15- to 26-foot-tall works throughout the natural area. Made of glass-reinforced concrete, wood, fiberglass and steel, the one-of-a-kind pieces in "Human+Nature" depict human figures that evoke the natural landscape they're set amid, including a pair of 36-foot-long hands reaching out from a grove of oak trees and a maternal figure that springs up amid magnolia trees.

Access to "Human+Nature" is included as part of timed-entry admission to the Morton Arboretum, and there's a map that will allow you to easily plan your visit and spot all five of the sculptures along the way.

