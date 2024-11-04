Subscribe
renegade craft fair
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

The best things to do in Chicago this weekend

Find the best things to do in Chicago this weekend with our guide to concerts, exhibitions, festivals and more.

Jeffy Mai
Edited by Jeffy Mai
Editor, Time Out Chicago
Welcome to another weekend! Find the best things to do in Chicago this fall before winter is upon us. Holiday pop-up season returns with Elf'd Up, and Larry David and Lupe Fiasco are in town as well. You can also get a head start on shopping for gifts at the Renegade Craft Fair and Handmade Market, or attend a Chappell Roan drag brunch. Film aficionados can catch screenings during the Black Harvest Film Festival and Chicago International REEL Shorts Film Festival. So ready to make the most of your time off? Check out the rest of the best things to do in Chicago this weekend.

Time Out Market Chicago

Time Out Market Chicago

Time Out Market Chicago
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

We've rounded up the best chefs in the city to join us at Time Out Market Chicago, a culinary and cultural destination in the heart of Fulton Market featuring more than 15 kitchens, three bars and one drop-dead gorgeous rooftop terrace—all spread across three floors.

Best events in Chicago this weekend

1. Black Harvest Film Festival

  • Movies
  • Loop
Black Harvest Film Festival
Black Harvest Film Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

Now in its 30th year, the Gene Siskel Film Center's annual showcase of stories celebrating the Black experience takes place from November 8-21. This year's lineup includes Charles Burnett’s never-released feature Annihilation of Fish, and A Yellow Circus, an unapologetic coming-of-age tale about a group high school girls abandoned at the beach. As usual, there's also a series of robust short film programs, accompanied by panels and workshops. Visit the Black Harvest Film Festival website for a complete schedule of screenings and ticketing options.

Buy ticket

2. Renegade Craft Fair

  • Things to do
  • River West/West Town
Renegade Craft Fair
Renegade Craft Fair
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Renegade Craft Fair heads to West Loop for its fall edition, taking over Morgan Manufacturing. Attendees will be able to shop the handmade wares from more than 170 vendor booths, selling everything from candles and screenprints to jewelry and pottery. The fair also boasts food and drink from local restaurants, so you won't have to go hungry (or thirsty) while you shop.

3. Elf’d Up

  • Nightlife
  • Pop-ups and food events
  • Lake View
Elf’d Up
Elf’d Up
Photograph: Courtesy Elf’d Up

The 2003 holiday movie Elf takes center stage at this Wrigleyville pop-up located inside of Stretch Bar & Grill, which gets dressed up with more than 1,000 decorative elves, Christmas trees and plenty of festive Christmas lights. Take a seat at tables stocked with the four main food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup) and treat yourself to a plate of Buddy's breakfast pasta (spaghetti loaded with maple syrup, chocolate fudge and syrup, mini marshmallows and strawberry frosted pop tarts) or a beer served in a 36-ounce elf boot. Want to catch a glimpse of Buddy the elf himself? Visit the pop-up between Thursday and Sunday, when he's known to make appearances from time to time. 

5. Handmade Market Chicago

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Ukrainian Village
Handmade Market Chicago
Handmade Market Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Handmade Market Chicago

Add some shopping to your Saturday morning brunch routine by visiting Handmade Market at the Empty Bottle. You can sip a mimosa while checking out the wares of local vendors selling funky jewelry, clothing, handbags and paper crafts. You probably need a gift for someone—or yourself—right? Handmade Market takes over the Bottle on the second Saturday of the month from November through April.

6. Wines in the Wild at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

  • Things to do
  • Suburbs
Wines in the Wild at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Wines in the Wild at Brookfield Zoo Chicago
Photograph: Shutterstock

Join Brookfield Zoo Chicago for an evening of wine and wildlife. Guests will have the opportunity to sample tastings from a variety of wineries and distilleries plus enjoy delicious bites and bid on goods during a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will support the Women's Board of the Chicago Zoological Society and initiatives like animal health and welfare, conservation projects and research, student scholarships, outreach programming and special projects.

Buy ticket
9. Lupe Fiasco

  • Music
  • River West/West Town
Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco
Photograph: April Visuals / Shutterstock

Ever since the release of his 2006 debut Food & Liquor, Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco has established himself as one of the more unpredictable voices in contemporary hip-hop. He'll play at the Salt Shed this November in support of his latest album, Samurai.

Buy ticket
11. Chicago Toy & Game Fair

  • Things to do
Chicago Toy & Game Fair
Chicago Toy & Game Fair
Photograph: Max Herman

Chicago is the birthplace of the Lite Brite, Radio Flyer Wagons, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Lincoln Logs and Beanie Babies, so it's not surprising that the city has its own toy and game fair. The two-day event welcomes kids and their parents to test out some of the latest toys while playing games like giant Jenga and watching a fashion show and a young inventor challenge. There will also be a beer and board game garden for adults.

Buy ticket

12. Espresso Martini Contest at Time Out Market Chicago

  • Time Out Market
  • West Loop
Espresso Martini Contest at Time Out Market Chicago
Espresso Martini Contest at Time Out Market Chicago
Photograph: Shutterstock

Come help us crown the best espresso martini in the city at Time Out Market Chicago on November 10. Nine Chicago restaurants and bars will compete to see who makes the best version of the caffeinated alcoholic drink. Attendees will get to sample all of the creations and vote for their favorite. The winner will receive a trophy and cash prize and have their espresso martini on offer at the Market bar. Participants include the Pearl Club, Beatrix, Gino & Marty’s, Moneygun, BLVD Steakhouse, UMMO, Maple & Ash, Prosecco and the Market bar. Tickets are on sale now for $25.

Buy ticket
13. "Insert Coin: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution"

  • Things to do
  • Suburbs
"Insert Coin: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution"
"Insert Coin: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution"
Photograph: Courtesy Cleve Carney Museum of Art

This new exhibition from Chicago Gamespace and the Cleve Carney Museum explores the history of legendary Chicago video game company Midway and its rise to prominence in the ‘90s. Take a look at behind-the-scenes videos, interviews with former game designers, and art, or try your hand at any of the 15 playable arcade games. Midway’s celebrated legacy includes hits like NARC, Smash TV, Terminator 2, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam and Cruis’N USA.

Buy ticket

14. Hershey Super Sweet Adventure

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
Hershey Super Sweet Adventure
Hershey Super Sweet Adventure
Image: Courtesy Original X Productions

Iconic chocolate brand Hershey has brought its first-ever immersive attraction to Water Tower Place, transporting guests to a whimsical, real-life candyland. Upon entering the indoor play experience, guests will explore various themed zones to discover what makes Hershey treats so special. From navigating a Twizzlers maze to celebrating the perfect combination in Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, it’s family-friendly fun that tugs at the heartstrings. Plus, when you’re finished, stop by the retail store to snag limited-edition merch.

Buy ticket
15. Chicago Bears Watch Party at Time Out Market Chicago

  • Things to do
  • West Loop
Chicago Bears Watch Party at Time Out Market Chicago
Chicago Bears Watch Party at Time Out Market Chicago
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Come join us at Time Out Market Chicago during football season to catch the Bears in action on the big screen. We'll be showing the games—with sound—each week on a 32 feet wide by 6 feet tall screen, and you can chow down on a variety of delicious eats like fried chicken, burgers and tacos while sipping a cold beer or cocktail. So gather the crew and cheer on the Bears!

Book for free

16. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

  • Loop
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
Photograph: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The six-time Tony Award-winning production kicks off its national tour with a five-month run in Chicago. Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure—joined by a brave new generation, including Harry’s son Albus—that threatens to change the past and future forever. The play has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016, and holds a record 60 major honors.

Buy ticket
17. Chicago Humanities Fall Festival

  • Things to do
  • Loop
Chicago Humanities Fall Festival
Chicago Humanities Fall Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Humanities

This annual festival assembles luminaries from the fields of politics, journalism and the arts for a multi-week series of programming across the city, with events ranging from lectures and discussions to screenings and musical performances. Not sure which events to hit? Some of this season's biggest speakers include Kate McKinnon, Ketanji Brown Jackson, R.L. Stine and Connie Chung. You can see a full schedule of programming on the Chicago Humanities Festival website

Buy ticket

18. "007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"

  • Things to do
  • Hyde Park
"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"
"007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond"
Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Science and Industry

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry has debuted an exhibit dedicated to the science and technology behind the world’s longest-running film franchise, James Bond. Fans can check out 13 vehicles and over 90 additional artifacts, including the prototype jetpack used in Thunderball, an MI6 Retina Scanner from GoldenEye and the Parahawk snowmobile hybrid from The World Is Not Enough. You’ll also be able to step into a lab space inspired by “Q” and test your skills developing the perfect vehicle for spy activities, designing stunts and more.

Buy ticket
19. "Titanic: The Exhibition"

  • Things to do
  • Skokie
"Titanic: The Exhibition"
"Titanic: The Exhibition"
Photograph: Courtesy of Titanic: The Exhibition

The largest and most immersive touring Titanic exhibition has come to Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie. Visitors will experience a narrative journey that brings to light the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the famous ship. Marvel at hundreds of artifacts that survived the sinking, plus props and costumes featured in James Cameron’s blockbuster film Titanic. Music from the era plays as patrons walk through detailed recreations of the ship’s interiors, including the grand staircase, while the Discovery Gallery simulates what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic’s wreckage site.

Buy ticket

20. Flyover

  • Things to do
Flyover
Flyover
Photograph: Courtesy of Flyover by Pursuit

One of Navy Pier’s newest attractions transports guests to some of Chicago’s most epic places via exhilarating flights. The multi-sensory experience incorporates drone technologies with aerial shots and first-person views to showcase the city like never before. Guests will swoop, dip and turn in motion seats as they climb up skyscrapers, check out iconic landmarks, float through fireworks and more.

Buy ticket
21. ART on THE MART

  • Art
  • Film and video
ART on THE MART
ART on THE MART
Photograph: Courtesy of ART on THE MART

Displaying a 25-story-tall video installation on the side of THE MART, ART on THE MART is the largest permanent digital art projection in the world, with programming that changes seasonally. ART on THE MART's array of 34 digital projectors show the creations after dusk every evening. It’s best viewed from the section of the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells Street and Franklin Street.

22. 360 Sky Yoga

  • Sports and fitness
  • Yoga & Pilates
  • Streeterville
360 Sky Yoga
360 Sky Yoga
Photograph: Courtesy 360 CHICAGO

Head to 360 Chicago on Saturdays for yoga with a killer view. Instructor Britta Eumann will lead an hour-long class on the 94th floor of 875 N Michigan Avenue (formerly the John Hancock Center) that’s suitable for all ages and skill levelsyou just need to bring your own mat and arrived properly dressed. Registration is $55 and includes a cocktail or coffee, plus admission to the observation deck so you can stick around and snap some photos after you're done striking poses on the mat.

Buy ticket
23. Green City Market Lincoln Park

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lincoln Park
Green City Market Lincoln Park
Green City Market Lincoln Park

One of Chicago's most popular farmer's markets, Green City Market welcomes vendors selling regional produce to the south end of Lincoln Park (between Clark Street and Stockton Drive) on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Amid the rows, you’ll find farm-fresh eggs from Michigan, cheese from Wisconsin and scrumptious pies baked by Chicago’s own Hoosier Mama Pie Co.

24. "Bye Bye Liver: Chicago's Longest Running Drinking Play!"

  • Comedy
  • Sketch shows
  • Lake View
"Bye Bye Liver: Chicago's Longest Running Drinking Play!"
"Bye Bye Liver: Chicago's Longest Running Drinking Play!"
Photograph: Courtesy Newport Theater

Bye Bye Liver combines two robust Chicago traditions: comedy and heavy drinking. The show opened over a decade ago for a three-week run, then kept getting extended. A cast of four to six performers portray characters at the fictional "Franks Bar," telling stories that explore the city's robust drinking culture. Each show incorporates interactive audience drinking games, allowing you to sip a cocktail or beer while taking cues from the cast. And if you're up for a nightcap after the performance, you can stick around for the official after party and mingle with the cast.

Buy ticket
25. The Infinite Wrench

  • Experimental
The Infinite Wrench
The Infinite Wrench
Photograph: Joe Mazza

For more than 30-years, the Neo-Futurists have been delighting late-night crowds with performances that pack 30 miniature plays into a 60-minute show. The company's signature show is more unpredictable than ever these days, with a handful of compact new plays premiering every week. Within the span of 10 minutes, you may be treated to a poignant monologue about everyday life or an irreverent diatribe delivered by a pantsless member of the cast—all inspired by the experiences of the performers on stage. Always changing and evolving, it's the rare show that truly offers something different everytime you show up to see it.

Buy ticket

26. "The Paper Machete"

  • Comedy
"The Paper Machete"
"The Paper Machete"
Photograph: Sarah Larson

This weekly “live magazine” is a cavalcade of culture, politics and wit featuring journalists, actors, comedians and musicians offering idiosyncratic reports on the news of the day. Head to Uptown’s iconic Green Mill for drinks, hot takes and laughs; the longstanding Saturday afternoon edition tends to run about two and a half hours.

