The 1926 hit that took down Al Capone rival Hymie Weiss outside Holy Name Cathedral left the church with bullet holes alleged to possess supernatural qualities. Believers say the holes have always resisted patching, claiming the mortar used would pop out or fail to harden. Ursula Bielski—parapsychologist, founder of the popular ghost tour outfit Chicago Hauntings and prolific recorder of the region’s haunted history—says she was skeptical about the site’s paranormal associations until a few years back, when a tour participant captured photos of unexplained orbs of light surrounding the cornerstone (unfortunately now partially blocked by stairs).
As the weather turns a bit chillier and the leaves begin to change, it’s not just fall that’s upon us, but spooky season. Autumn is the perfect time to watch horror movies, tell scary stories and walk through haunted houses. If you’ve ever wanted to have a real paranormal encounter, though, Chicago has plenty of destinations to try and make that happen. Historic buildings aren't the only places that have reported hauntings—music venues, cemeteries and hotels all have ghost stories surrounding them as well. So for those who are looking for more than pumpkin patches and corn mazes this fall, we’ve put together a list of some of the most haunted spots in Chicago that offer a truly chilling experience.
RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in Chicago