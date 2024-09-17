As the weather turns a bit chillier and the leaves begin to change, it’s not just fall that’s upon us, but spooky season. Autumn is the perfect time to watch horror movies, tell scary stories and walk through haunted houses. If you’ve ever wanted to have a real paranormal encounter, though, Chicago has plenty of destinations to try and make that happen. Historic buildings aren't the only places that have reported hauntings—music venues, cemeteries and hotels all have ghost stories surrounding them as well. So for those who are looking for more than pumpkin patches and corn mazes this fall, we’ve put together a list of some of the most haunted spots in Chicago that offer a truly chilling experience.

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in Chicago