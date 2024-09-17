Subscribe
the drake hotel
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 26 most haunted places in Chicago

Chicago’s haunted spots are spooky, scary and just plain odd—from historic buildings to a pub with a poltergeist.

Written by Zach Long & Cate Huguelet
Written by: Erin Yarnall
Contributor: Isaiah Reynolds
As the weather turns a bit chillier and the leaves begin to change, it’s not just fall that’s upon us, but spooky season. Autumn is the perfect time to watch horror movies, tell scary stories and walk through haunted houses. If you’ve ever wanted to have a real paranormal encounter, though, Chicago has plenty of destinations to try and make that happen. Historic buildings aren't the only places that have reported hauntings—music venues, cemeteries and hotels all have ghost stories surrounding them as well. So for those who are looking for more than pumpkin patches and corn mazes this fall, we’ve put together a list of some of the most haunted spots in Chicago that offer a truly chilling experience.

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Halloween in Chicago

The most haunted spots in Chicago

Holy Name Cathedral

  • Things to do
  • Talks and lectures
  • Rush & Division
Holy Name Cathedral
Holy Name Cathedral
Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

The 1926 hit that took down Al Capone rival Hymie Weiss outside Holy Name Cathedral left the church with bullet holes alleged to possess supernatural qualities. Believers say the holes have always resisted patching, claiming the mortar used would pop out or fail to harden. Ursula Bielski—parapsychologist, founder of the popular ghost tour outfit Chicago Hauntings and prolific recorder of the region’s haunted history—says she was skeptical about the site’s paranormal associations until a few years back, when a tour participant captured photos of unexplained orbs of light surrounding the cornerstone (unfortunately now partially blocked by stairs).

Biograph Theater Alley

  • Sheffield & DePaul
  • price 2 of 4
Biograph Theater Alley
Biograph Theater Alley
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

One of the most infamous sites in Chicago’s true crime history, the alley on the side of Lincoln Park’s Biograph Theater is the spot where John Dillinger, the bank robber who was the first person to be named the most wanted person in America, was gunned down. Legend says John Dillinger’s ghost haunts the alley where he died in a hail of FBI bullets after a movie at the Biograph (now Victory Gardens Biograph Theater) in 1934. Nowadays, the alley is boarded up and inaccessible for exploration, but some still say that they can feel a ghostly presence.

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Site

St. Valentine's Day Massacre Site
St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Site
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

If you don’t pick up on any supernatural energy at this grassy Clark Street lot (formerly a garage and bootlegging operation where seven of Bugs Moran’s men were famously shot in 1929), your four-legged friend might. According to paranormal researcher and Weird Chicago Tours mastermind Troy Taylor, Highball, a dog belonging to Moran’s mechanic, was there during the massacre. "It wasn’t the machine guns that alerted neighbors to a problem at the garage but rather Highball’s howling," he says.

Since then, it’s rumored that some dogs become distressed when passing the site. Why the canine jitters? According to Taylor, "I’ve always theorized that dogs were sensing the trauma experienced by Highball that morning."

Lincoln Park

  • Things to do
  • Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park
Photograph: Mark Wright

Lincoln Park is one of Chicago’s most idyllic spaces—or is it (dun, dun, dun!)? In fact, Bielski declares it "without a doubt the most active site I’ve investigated," citing “activity both visual and auditory, manifesting in 'heavy' atmospheres and physical effects like light-headedness and nausea." In her view, the high level of paranormality is linked to the land’s former function as the city’s main cemetery. Though many of the bodies interred here had been relocated by the time the Great Fire struck in 1871, the blaze destroyed the remaining wooden grave markers. Today the park’s verdant lawns and playing fields may conceal as many as 10,000 unmarked graves.

The Red Lion Pub

  • British
  • Sheffield & DePaul
The Red Lion Pub
The Red Lion Pub
Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

When a brand new iteration of this Lincoln Park institution launched in 2014, some say it didn’t take long for the original pub’s spirits to show up. Among them is Sharon, the ghost of a woman alleged to have died of measles in 1959, when the site was residential. According to some of the Red Lion's staff, Sharon is mischievous; she might topple books from shelves, interfere with the sound system or even open latched windows.

Historic Water Tower

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Magnificent Mile
Historic Water Tower
Historic Water Tower
Photograph: Martha Williams for Time Out

Legend has it that as the Great Chicago Fire ravaged Michigan Avenue, one noble soul stayed behind to man the water. When the flames encroached upon the tower, the lone pumpman climbed to the top and hanged himself rather than burn to death. Today it’s said an apparition can sometimes be seen hanging from the tower’s rafters. Bielski says the structure’s paranormality might relate to the material it’s made of. "Limestone has always been known to have some quality about it that holds onto energy, so we actually see things replay themselves like video tapes," she says.

Battle of Fort Dearborn Park

  • Things to do
  • Near South Side
Battle of Fort Dearborn Park
Battle of Fort Dearborn Park
Photography Collection, Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints and Photographs, The New York Public Library, Astor, Lenox and Tilden Foundation

The 1812 evacuation of the American military fort and small settlement that once stood at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive turned deadly when the retreating column was ambushed by Potawatomi warriors near what’s now the Prairie Avenue District. Fifty-two were killed, women and children among them. It’s said that in the 1980s, excavation work at the site (now a commemorative park) uncovered human remains dating to this violent episode; since then, there have been reports of apparitions in 19th-century dress who wander the area.

Liar’s Club

  • Dive bars
  • Lincoln Park
  • price 1 of 4
Liar's Club
Liar’s Club
Photograph: Maddie Blecha

The site of at least two grisly murders—one with an axe, the other with a soda bottle—the building that houses this tavern-turned-punk-rock-club has a bloody history. Often included as a stop on local ghost tours, Liar's Club hosted Discovery Channel's Ghost Lab team in 2009, which used a "biocam" to detect "negative emotions" lingering in the space. The anger and fear they detected could be evidence of ghosts, but those feelings could just as easily be transmitted by some of the bands that have performed on the club's stage.

Eastland Disaster Site

Eastland Disaster Site
Eastland Disaster Site
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

Shortly after boarding for a company outing to Michigan City on July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland capsized in the Chicago River between LaSalle and Clark Streets, claiming 844 lives. "The trauma suffered by those who died at the site left an impression behind, stored up energy," says Taylor.

Since then, it seems some passersby—many with no awareness of the tragedy—have perceived this energy, reporting feeling panicked or compelled to jump into the water. The 2nd Regiment Armory, known more recently as Harpo Studios, served as a makeshift morgue after the disaster. Bielski once applied a contact microphone to the building’s walls. "We managed to record actual voices that seemed to be talking about the Eastland Disaster. There was a woman’s voice that said, 'Died on the water ship,' and an English-accented man’s voice that said, 'It’s going down.'"

H.H. Holmes’s “Murder Castle” site

H.H. Holmes's "Murder Castle" site
H.H. Holmes’s “Murder Castle” site
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

The Englewood torture palace of the notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes, who preyed upon women drawn to Chicago by the 1893 Columbian Exposition, was demolished in 1938. Bielski contends that the site, now an empty lot, remains charged with evil energy. Next door is a post office that may share part of the castle’s foundation. "In the basement of the post office, they’ve had a lot of poltergeist experiences: Things that move around, items of furniture found stacked on top of each other, female voices singing and talking. So there seems to be a lot of residual haunting."

Graceland Cemetery

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Uptown
Graceland Cemetery
Graceland Cemetery
Photograph: Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock

Dating back to 1860, this cemetery has been the final resting place for numerous famous Chicagoans—urban designer Daniel H. Burnham, film critic Roger Ebert and business magnate Marshall Field, to name a few. But it's a grave bearing the name "Inez Clarke" that might actually be haunted. According to accounts from security guards and visitors, the statue of a young girl clutching a parasol enclosed in glass atop the tomb has a tendency to intermittently disappear. Evidence of a haunting or perhaps a portal to a supernatural realm? You can visit and decide for yourself.

Iroquois Theatre

Iroquois Theatre
Iroquois Theatre
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

More than 600 lives were lost in a fire at the Iroquois Theatre on December 30, 1903. The building was razed in 1926 (today the Oriental stands in its place), but Taylor says the rear alleyway (where more than 100 people, many children, died after throwing themselves from upper floors) remains abuzz with supernatural activity. "Theatergoers and cast members talk about encountering ghostly children—laughter, footsteps, cries—and a woman told me she was once passing through and felt a small hand take hold of hers."

Resurrection Cemetery

Resurrection Cemetery
Resurrection Cemetery
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Taylor calls it "not just a vanishing hitchhiker story, but the vanishing hitchhiker story." After a night of dancing at the O’Henry Ballroom (now the Willowbrook) circa the 1930s, a woman was fatally struck by a car on Archer Avenue. She was laid to rest at nearby Resurrection Cemetery—but she’s not so restful. Since then, tales have circulated of a woman in ’30s garb who hitches a ride along Archer, only to disappear as the car approaches the cemetery. Once, a passerby allegedly spotted the specter clutching the cemetery gates as if locked inside; later inspection revealed what seemed to be handprints burned into the iron bars (the bars were eventually removed).

Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery

Bachelor's Grove Cemetery
Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery
Photograph: Courtesy Chicago History Museum

After writing a book on this dilapidated southwest suburban cemetery, Bielski calls it "the one place where there’s no doubt in my mind that the paranormal is real." A vanishing house, a phantom horse and plowman, and a wandering woman are among the specters commonly reported here. Bielski ascribes the site’s high level of activity to "an ancient force, something malevolent," as well as a spate of occult activity in the ’60s and ’70s that may have involved unsettling practices like animal sacrifice and grave desecration.

Congress Plaza Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Loop
Congress Plaza Hotel
Congress Plaza Hotel
Photograph: Andrew Nawrocki

Tales of strange happenings abound at this atmospheric (read: eerie) 1893 hotel. Particularly notorious is the 12th floor, alleged to be inhabited by the ghosts of two young children whose mother, a Czech immigrant driven from her homeland by Nazi persecution, pulled them along when she leapt from a window. Room 1252, on the supposedly haunted floor, is completely sealed off—in a rumored move to seal any spirits inside, making a visit to the hotel even more creepy.

Tao Chicago

  • Pan-Asian
  • River North
Tao Chicago
Tao Chicago
Photograph: Grace DuVal

Who would've thought you could take shots with the supernatural at one of the city's most popular late-night destinations? The site of former beloved nightclub Excalibur was once the headquarters of the Chicago Historical Society, housing hundreds of ancient artifacts and relics. Legend has it that several people in the building perished during the Great Chicago Fire, believing the building to be fireproof. While the Society moved locations after the tragedy, the energy associated with the history and lingering spirits decided to stick around. Since then, rumors swirl of a "woman in a white dress" and supposed sightings of Chicago's first murder victim, whose bones were held in the building.

House of Blues

  • Music
  • Rock and indie
  • River North
  • price 1 of 4
House of Blues
House of Blues
Photograph: Shutterstock

The building that currently hosts the House of Blues was originally part of the Marina City complex and was home to the Marina Cinemas until it closed in 1977. The movie theater was the site of a blood-curdling crime in 1972 when its manager, Gloria Kirkpatrick, was stabbed multiple times by an unseen assailant. Kirkpatrick passed away en route to the hospital and the primary suspect for her murder, Theodore J. Jagiello, died before detectives could build a case against him. Kirkpatrick was a resident of the west tower, so it's possible that her spirit now resides somewhere in the Marina City complex where she spent her final days—perhaps inside her apartment on the 39th floor?

The Drake Hotel

  • Things to do
  • Streeterville
  • price 3 of 4
The Drake Hotel
The Drake Hotel
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Drake Hotel, situated at the northernmost end of the Magnificent Mile, isn’t the only hotel in the city that’s reported to be haunted, but it does have some of the most notable ghostly residents. The list of the hotel’s phantom guests includes the Lady in Red, a woman who is rumored to have thrown herself from the hotel’s 10th story on New Year’s Eve after finding her husband with another woman. Sadly, the hotel is also said to be haunted by the parents of Bobby Franks, the boy murdered by Richard Loeb and Nathan Leopold in 1924. After the slaying of their son, Franks’ parents moved into the Drake Hotel, where they reportedly spent the rest of their lives.

The Green Mill

  • Cocktail bars
  • Uptown
  • price 2 of 4
The Green Mill
The Green Mill
Photograph: Martha Williams for Time Out

The preferred speakeasy of Chicago gangster Al Capone, The Green Mill is said to still carry the spirit of its troubled patrons. The trapdoor and connected tunnels under the jazz club were once quick escapes for legendary bandits to transport out bodies, bling and booze. Staff since are rumored to have heard noises and movement from the now-sealed tunnels. Guests today can sit in Capone's favorite booth and enjoy a night of jazz shoulder-to-shoulder with the felonious phantom (maybe).

Wrigley Field

  • Sports and fitness
  • Baseball & softball
  • Wrigleyville
  • price 1 of 4
Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field
Photograph: Stephen Green

First opened in 1914, Wrigley Field is one of the oldest ballparks in the country that’s still in operation. Just like with any historic structure, there’s plenty of ghost stories to go along with it. Stories have been told of people connected with the Cubs, who haven’t moved on from the ballpark after passing away: Former manager Charlie Grimm is said to be making phantom calls announcing pitching changes; Steve Goodman, the songwriter who wrote “Go, Cubs, Go,” is reported to have been seen sitting in the stands; and even announcer Harry Caray has been said to still roam through the press box and the ballpark’s bleachers.

Jane Addams Hull-House

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Little Italy, UIC
  • price 1 of 4
Jane Addams Hull-House
Jane Addams Hull-House
Photograph: Shutterstock

Arguably, one of the most well-known haunted buildings in Chicago, the Jane Addams Hull House has been producing ghost stories for more than a century, even before 1889, when Addams moved in and the house became the first settlement house in the city. The building was initially constructed for a wealthy real estate developer, and one of the home’s eponyms, Charles J. Hull. In the four years that Hull lived there, his wife and two sons died in the house, and are said to still be roaming the halls. The ghosts aren’t the only things creating stories, though—there’s also the devil baby. In 1913, a severely deformed baby was allegedly left on the house’s doorstep, and some claim that the baby had red skin, hoof feet, horns on its head and was born smoking a cigar.

Erin Yarnall

Congress Theater

  • Logan Square
Congress Theater
Congress Theater
Photograph: Daniel O'Neil/Flickr

The Congress Theater was shuttered in 2013, but for nearly a century it operated as a movie theater, and then a concert venue. Since its opening in 1926, the historic theater, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, has amassed quite a number of ghost tales—the theater was even the subject of a 2009 episode of the TV show Ghost Hunters. Visitors to the theater have reported hearing disembodied footsteps and voices, and there are rumors that a woman’s apparition has been seen, as well as shadowy figures.

875 North Michigan Avenue

  • Attractions
  • Streeterville
875 North Michigan Avenue
875 North Michigan Avenue
Photograph: Shutterstock

In Poltergeist III, Carol Anne, the young and perpetually-haunted protagonist of the horror series, moves in with her aunt and uncle, transitioning from the character’s native California to 875 North Michigan Avenue (formerly the John Hancock Center). And wouldn’t you know it? The titular poltergeists follow Carol Anne all the way to Chicago. But it’s not just in fiction that the building is supposedly haunted—there have been several grisly incidents at the skyscraper, going back decades, including Lorraine Kowalski, a 29-year-old woman who lived on the building’s 90th floor. In 1971, Kowalski plunged from the apartment, falling to her death, and it’s been rumored that she has haunted the skyscraper ever since.

Erin Yarnall

Hooters

  • American
  • River North
Hooters
Hooters
Photograph: QualityHD / Shutterstock

While it's now best known for its wings and ... assets, the Hooters in River North once housed hundreds of human bodies. As medical practices developed in the late 1800s, doctors and students needed cadavers to study anatomy, and the facility at 660 N Wells St was said to be a part of a medical college that purchased bodies from "resurrectionists." Diners and staff have reported things falling off shelves unprovoked and sights of wandering spirits they consider to be trapped souls. The restaurant was even featured in an episode of the Biography Channel's Dead Famous: Ghostly Encounters, with support from the Chicago Paranormal Investigators

Hunter's on Halsted

  • Lounges
  • Lincoln Park
Hunter's on Halsted
Hunter's on Halsted
Photograph: Shutterstock

This Lincoln Park bar was previously the home of Golden Dagger, whose name paid tribute to a knife found in the walls of the century-old building. In the 1800s, it was also the meeting point for a secret society that practiced occult magic. According to rumors, the basement used to be plastered in pentagrams, and a bouncer once became paralyzed in the spot where a pentagram was.

Erin Yarnall

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Hyde Park
  • price 2 of 4
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
Photograph: J.B. Spector

The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry might be more known for its overwhelming displays and adorable exhibits, like the baby chick hatchery, but the museum also has a spooky side. One of the museum’s most popular exhibits is a German U-505 submarine, and while it might be an impressive sight, the sub has a dark history. The commander of the vessel, which was used during World War II, shot himself on board the submarine, in front of his crew. Stories say that the commander never left the ship, and now haunts the museum that it’s displayed in. The museum offers tours of the haunted submarine daily.

