Midnight Terror Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy Midnight Terror
Photograph: Courtesy Midnight Terror

The 15 best haunted houses near Chicago

Looking for frights this season? Head to the scariest attractions near the city for a night of terror.

Samantha Nelson
Written by Samantha Nelson
Contributor: Isaiah Reynolds
Spooky season has arrived, and the best way to get in some proper frights is to visit one of Chicagoland's best haunted houses. Halloween in Chicago brings more than a dozen immersive attractions to surrounding towns around Illinois, where actors and set designers work hard to make you scream by forcing you to face your fear of clowns, cemeteries, snakes and other creatures that go bump in the night. Running throughout the season along with plenty of other Halloween events and parties, some of these haunted houses offer a full night of fun with bars, food trucks and escape rooms. Stick to the pumpkin patches or corn mazes if you’re squeamish, but if you’re up for a good scare, buy a ticket to one of the best haunted houses near Chicago.

Best haunted houses in Chicago

1. Basement of the Dead

Basement of the Dead
Basement of the Dead
Photograph: Courtesy Basement of the Dead

Regularly ranked as one of the top haunted houses in Illinois by Halloween connoisseurs, Basement of the Dead has been providing seasonal scares since 2000. Explore the dark, sinister confines to encounter demented doctors and nurses, creepy dolls and a cult. Admission also includes entry to Shattered 3D, a circus-themed space lit by blacklights and filled with mesmerizing art and creepy clowns. If you want to avoid jump scares, visit during the Night of Isolation on Wednesdays between October 9-23, when you can explore the scenes without the actors, using only the illumination from a glowstick.

Sept 13–Nov 3

Samantha Nelson
2. Dungeon of Doom Haunted House

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Dungeon of Doom Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy Dungeon of Doom

Dungeon of Doom immerses visitors with special effects and light shows starting in the waiting area. The 45,000-square-foot space features areas like Dead Clown Alley, Cabin of Carnage and Terra Nova—a new attraction this year set inside a malfunctioning nuclear fallout shelter. The haunt is manned by a “killer crew” working hard to provide you with nightmare fuel. For an extra $5, you can also add on the claustrophobic “Buried Alive” experience. Come between November 8-9 for the blackout nights, when you’ll navigate the attraction with just a single glowstick.

Oct 4–Dec 7

Samantha Nelson
3. Disturbia Haunted House

Disturbia Haunted House
Disturbia Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy @raysianbran and Disturbia Haunted House

The latest haunt from the creator of Basement of the Dead, Disturbia Haunted House is packed with scary scenes, including a haunted pumpkin patch, medieval crypt and ancient graveyard populated by terrifying characters such as demons, pig monsters and an extremely creepy Raggedy Ann doll. It’s a grotesquely gorgeous attraction. And like Basement of the Dead, Disturbia also offers blackout dates and visits without the actors, so choose the level of scare that’s right for you.

Sept 13–Nov 9

Samantha Nelson
4. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
Photograph: Will Byington

Featured in The Blues Brothers, the Old Joliet Prison was a real state penitentiary that closed in 2002. Now it’s become the Old Joliet Haunted Prison, where visitors will find themselves navigating through a prison riot prowling with chainsaw wielding-inmates. You can also step into a video game by playing zombie laser tag. Extend your visit with mini escape games, food trucks and drinks at the Commissary or Neon Cowboy Secret Bar.

Sept 13–Nov 2

Samantha Nelson
5. HellsGate Haunted House

HellsGate Haunted House
HellsGate Haunted House
Photograph: Tiela Halpin

Navigate haunted trails and a zombie-infested cemetery to reach HellsGate, a mansion filled with secret passages and a slide that takes you to the basement. Statesville Haunted Prison may have closed, but its prisoners have escaped to HellsGate, where they’re lurking in the woods and the mansion’s halls. Want to surprise your horror-loving friend? Get them a special Hell Pass and the haunt’s staff will single them out for some special scares during the tour.

Sept 27–Nov 3

Samantha Nelson
6. Midnight Terror Haunted House

Midnight Terror Haunted House
Midnight Terror Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy Midnight Terror

This South Side haunted house combines old-school startle tactics provided by a cast of costumed actors with animatronics, special effects and spooky sets. Creepy characters—from demonic workers to ghost cult leaders to cannibalistic butchers—hide around nearly every corner, waiting to terrify anyone who steps inside the 26,000-square-foot experience. Travel through the Black Oak Gear Factory, where the workers, and nearby townsfolk, were transformed into twisted creatures by the owner's daughter. Navigate a nightmare realm and face your phobias to escape the twisted space. The lights go out for Black Out on Nov 3 and clowns take over the attraction during its last two days.

Sept 27–Nov 9

Samantha Nelson
7. Realm of Terror Haunted House

Realm of Terror Haunted House
Realm of Terror Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy Realm of Terror

Filmmakers, set designers, sound designers, engineers and makeup artists collaborated to build an immersive haunted house meant to scare you even if you close your eyes. Before you step into the monster-infested, maze-like structure, where a Halloween party turns into a horrifying ritual, you’ll be greeted by skeletons in the parking lot and have the ability to compete for prizes in a carnival. If you need a drink to work up the courage to go in or to steady your nerves after, Realm of Terror also has a bar serving themed cocktails. You can also find booze-free seasonal treats like apple cider.

Oct 4-Nov 2

Samantha Nelson
9. 13th Floor Haunted House

13th Floor Haunted House
13th Floor Haunted House
Photograph: Will Byington

13th Floor Haunted House operates two haunted attractions in a 40,000-square-foot space. Face dangerous mutants in the extraterrestrial world of Alien Autopsy or fight for survival against werewolves in Lycans Curse. For an extra fee, you can test your wits with a five-minute mini-escape game where players have to solve riddles and find hidden clues. Enjoy some treats from food trucks and cocktails from Kraken's Cup Secret Bar.

Sept 19–Nov 9

Samantha Nelson
10. Terror Roulette

Terror Roulette
Terror Roulette
Photograph: Courtesy Terror Roulette

Test your luck at this interactive haunt at the Arboretum of South Barrington, where The Dealer will determine your fate. In each room of the 15,000-square-foot space, you’ll have different encounters with characters including a terrifying former circus clown, a back-alley butcher who serves only the freshest cuts, and a snake handler pushing you to face your fears. You’ll need to actively participate to survive and you might find yourself set on a different path or even held back from your group.

Sept 29-Oct 31

https://media.timeout.com/images/106026543/image.jpg
Samantha Nelson
11. Hayride of Horror

Hayride of Horror
Hayride of Horror
Photograph: Courtesy Hayride of Horror

Ride through Dellwood Park encountering forgotten spirits and mysterious forces, then journey underground to explore the Curse of the Bayou attraction. Navigate a maze with uneven trails and low ceilings as you explore a swamp that a voodoo priestess has filled with monsters from the realm of the dead. Watch creepy movies playing on a 20-foot screen while waiting in line and banish your chills by warming up around a bonfire. Kids are welcome for a Not So Scary Hayride on October 13 and 14, featuring games, face painting and s’mores.

Oct 4–Oct 27

Samantha Nelson
13. Evil Intentions Haunted House

Evil Intentions Haunted House
Evil Intentions Haunted House
Photograph: Courtesy Evil Intentions Haunted House

Located inside the abandoned Elgin Casket Company, Evil Intentions Haunted House plays up the "unexplained occurrences" that have been reported within the building throughout the years. The multi-level, 55,000-square-foot attraction offers an experience at the Forsaken Hallow, during which you'll encounter some of the decayed residents and frightening spirits that haunt the space.

Oct 4–Nov 2

Samantha Nelson
14. The House of Creeps

The House of Creeps
The House of Creeps
Photograph: Courtesy Schaumburg Halloween Carnival

For the second year in a row, Schaumburg's Wintrust Field is transforming into an immersive haunted house and carnival. What originally started as a backyard haunt has turned into a full-scale attraction, with a bar and lounge to help steel your nerves before entering. If the experience is too much for little ones, there are designated kids hours from 2pm-5pm on select dates, when the scares are less intense.

15. House of the Exquisite Corpse III

House of the Exquisite Corpse III
House of the Exquisite Corpse III
Photograph: Yvette Marie Dostatni

Rough House Theater unites Chicago puppet theater artists for an immersive haunt where they get to unleash their creativity with themed rooms based on different superstitions, including “Step on a Crack” and “A White Bird in the House is an Omen of Death.Small groups walk through the dark halls of Steppenwolf's Merle Reskin Garage Theatre looking through keyholes, cracks and hidden doors to see horrors like sea lamprey and an intestine man chandelier brought to life with physical performances and soundscapes.

Oct 10–Nov 2

Samantha Nelson
