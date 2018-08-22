The best beer gardens in Zagreb

A fabulous place to escape the busy roads surrounding, The Beertija's is one of the most enjoyable outdoor areas in the centre. You really feel separated from the car fumes just a few feet away when relaxing in one of the swinging chairs here, shaded from the sun by umbrellas or the canopy of trees. At times, it's a popular spot, and justly so, but grumbles about the service and the length of time it takes are unjustified in our experience. If you're ordering beers, why not order them at the bar, wait and take them to the table yourself (this can initially baffle the waiter, but this standard British practice might be an easy way to get served more quickly). Beertija has a great selection of beers and is particularly resourceful for large groups of people, the long tables and benches able to accommodate many. Statues of largely deceased rock stars are great, even if the attempted likenesses only make you laugh.