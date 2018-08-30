Five fantastic health and wellness holidays in Croatia

Croatia's capital is the hub of the country's medical practices and the city in which the finest practitioners are found. The city offers several private and public hospitals, dental practices and an ever increasing number of options for cosmetic surgery. The attractive city centre filled with parks and characterful Austro-Hungarian architecture is a great place to explore by foot. Three luxurious five-star hotels, the Westin, The Sheraton and The Esplanade, are all centrally located and offer a relaxing stay. They are soon to be joined by the city's fourth hotel of this standard, Capital.

In Croatia, around 400 organ transplants take place every year. 100 of those are liver transplants, one of the most complicated and difficult forms of surgery. Clinical excellence ensures that Croatia and in particular Zagreb, where most of these surgeries take place, remains at the top of the European league in these regards.

Medical treatment is of such high quality and at comparably smaller prices than in the home nations of visitors, that it is the first choice not only for those in northern Europe, where treatments are considerably more expensive but also from its nearest neighbours.

Visitors from neighbouring Slovenia, less than an hour's drive from Zagreb, make up a large number of Croatia's health tourists and Zagreb is an increasingly more viable option to Italian visitors for dental surgery. But with over 25 different airlines flying direct to Zagreb from all over the world, including many budget airline routes from major European cities, there's no reason why Europeans from further afield shouldn't take advantage of Zagreb's fantastic facilities.