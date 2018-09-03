14 stunning photos from 2018 Organ Vida Festival

Running from Monday 10 September until Sunday 30 September, Organ Vida is the biggest international photography event in Croatia and also the largest independent photography festival in Southeast Europe. In 2018 the festival focuses on women's perspectives.









For this year's tenth annual edition, over 350 photographers internationally submitted photography projects under the theme Engaged, Active, Aware - Women’s Perspective Now.









The top 20 finalists will present their work over the course of the festival. The finalists' work will continue to be exhibited after the end of the festival's six main days, which are 10 - 16 Sept. The public will be able to view the exhibited work until September 30.









The event gathers photographers and artists, professionals and experts for an initial six-day long programme of round-table discussions, workshops and talks. In addition to the main exhibition, whose participants have been selected by a jury consisting of Arvida Byström (Sweden), Fiona Rogers (Great Britain), Laia Abril (Spain), Nina Berman (USE), Tomoko Sawada (Japan) and Katalin Ladik (Hungary). At the Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb there will be three other exhibitions – Privilege by Amalia Ulman; Vigilance, Struggle, Pride – Through Her Eyes; and A History of Misogyny, Chapter 1: On Abortion by Laia Abril.









City wide venues taking part in this year's event include Museum of Contemporary Art, Academy of Dramatic Art, Academy of Fine Arts, Kino Europa, Forum Gallery, Greta Gallery, Kranjčar Gallery, Nova Gallery, PM Gallery (HDLU), SC Gallery, Šira Gallery, f8 Gallery, ORIS House of Architecture, Hall V (Technical Museum Nikola Tesla) plus nightclubs Pogon Jedinstvo and Medika









The main festival exhibition includes projects by Raphaela Rosella (Australia), Julia Fullerton-Batten (UK), Nausica Giulia Bianchi (Italy), Cemre Yesil & Alice Caracciolo Piet[r]a (Turkey), Gloria Oyarzabal (Spain), Catrine Val (Germany), Ilona Szwarc (Poland / USA), Ke Peng (China), Mafalda Rakos (Austria / the Netherlands) and Silvia Bigi (Italy).









The artists shown at MSU Zagreb are Naghmeh Navabi (Iran / UK), Ashely Miller (USA), Karla G. (Mexico), Loulou d’Aki (Sweden); Jennifer Loeber (USA), Nora Novak (Croatia / Germany), Roos Quakernaat (the Netherlands), Alice Mann (SAR / UK), Alexa Vachon (Canada / Germany). Admission to all exhibitions is free of charge.











