Osijek Baranya county on a plate

Fresh pasta from Istria, served with generous shavings of truffle, sumptuous seafood accompanied by sharp-tasting lemon wedges and the traditional green chard; Croatia's cuisine has become one of the more famous facets of a holiday on the country's coast. And deservedly so.

Basic, locally-sourced flavours and accompaniments are nearly always found alongside summertime coastal dishes although, with an ever-expanding gastro scene, some of Croatia's top chefs are now looking to employ adventurous techniques which allow them to experiment with such time-honoured templates. However, Croatia's gastro offer extends much further than the seasonal menus of the seaside. And, after turning their attentions to the famous coastal platters of Istria and Dalmatia, the next area ripe for culinary rediscovery must surely be Slavonia.







Čobanac

The county of Osijek Baranya, located in the far east of Croatia and at the heart of the flatlands known as the Pannonian Basin. is Croatia's great unknown gastronomic star. Here, as in Istria and Dalmatia, flavours and components are culled from the nearby locale, creating a menu in which ingredients complement each other naturally. But, the difference here is the wealth of ingredients on offer.

Dalmatia is characterised by its crystal clear oceans, its glorious sunsets and the spectacular backdrop of the Dinaric Alps. The rock which lies beneath accounts for much of what you'll see there, from the shingle beaches to the mountain ranges. But, it won't account for everything you eat there.

While citrus fruit trees, olives, grapes and hardy vegetables like chard flourish is such hot, dry, barren conditions, the soil in Dalmatia is too poor to be able to grow in abundance everything you need for the tourist season. That is not a difficulty in Slavonia, where one local saying goes that if you spit on the ground, even this insolent action will result in something growing from the spot.





Perklet



Every vegetable and fruit you can find in Croatia is grown in Slavonia, its rich agricultural land a result of its position within the Pannonian Basin. Tens of thousands of years ago, this whole region was covered by a sea. This has created the most fertile soil in Croatia, an asset taken advantage of not only by farmers and industrial-level producers but also by almost every rural household. Every such family dwelling in Slavonia usually has an elongated garden at the rear where you can find plum, cherry and apple trees next to rows of beans, courgettes, tomatoes and onions, celeriac and potatoes which grow beneath the ground.

For much of the century in which Croatia has established itself as a tourist destination, these fruits and vegetables have been grown in Slavonia, shipped by boat and later, rail, then road, only to end up on the most handsome seaside restaurant tables. Add to this the widest variety of meats available anywhere in the land and a unique knowledge of how to preserve and prepare them and you have one of the most bountiful areas of southern Europe.







Baranya Kulen

Air-dried hams, known as pršut in Croatia and prosciutto elsewhere, are prized across the country, with the worth of those from Istria and Dalmatia spoken of loudly. Perhaps the people of Slavonia are more quietly spoken, more modest? Whichever, their prosciutto is just as good, although you'd be lucky to try it as most of it is exported and sold to gratefully receptive Germans, Austrians and even Italians. Perhaps more undisputable in their pedigree are Slavonia's sausages. Croatia's finest kobasice come from Slavonia, including the garlic-flavoured češnjovka and the protected Baranya kulen, a lean pork-meat and unusually shaped sausage. This genuine version, a deep red in colour thanks to its paprika flavouring, is simply incomparable next to the feeble attempts to replicate it from outside the region.







Krvavica

Slavonia's sausages usually use pork meat, although in some varieties a mixture of meats is used. Nothing is left to waste in the butchering of the locally reared animals. You'll be able to find Švargl, a terrine made from offal, Čvarci, deep-fried rind (pork scratchings) and krvavica, a Croatian black pudding, also made in the region.

But pork is not the only meat used in the Slavonian kitchen. Wild meats such as boar and deer, hunted in the region, are regularly used, not least in what is arguably Slavonia's, if not Croatia's, best dish, čobanac. This traditional and spicy meat stew is usually cooked for hours in a pot over a fire and the best versions contain at least two wild meats, although the best recipes are fiercely contested. It is deep brown and red in colour, thanks again to the inclusion of paprika, an influence from nearby Hungary.







Fiš parikaš

A comparable dish is fiš paprikaš, sometimes simply known in the region as 'fish'. Using sometimes fatty fish caught from nearby rivers like the Drava, this thinner and more soup-like paprika-flavoured stew can be seen cooking in pots above flames aside the river Drava in the region's capital city, Osijek, throughout the year. Slavonia's vegetables also do not escape the stew treatment, with the Hungarian favourite, sataraš, comprised of peppers, onions and tomatoes, a popular lunchtime favourite.







Sataraš

Beef, veal and chicken also feature heavily in the wonderfully varied Slavonian diet, the home kept chickens here usually reared primarily for eggs and left to roam around back gardens, causing the meat to be darker, leaner and more fuller flavoured than anything shop-bought. Even more distinct are perhaps the duck and goose dishes you can try here. Again, these fowls are an influence of nearby Hungary. Their former popularity has now waned, but these traditional meats are kept alive in the Croatian cookbook in the Slavonian offer (if you get the rare chance to try corn-fed goose liver here, a more ethical version of foie gras, you simply must). Another goulash of Hungarian origin is perklet. You won't find this dish anywhere else in Croatia (in fact, most Croats outside the region haven't heard of it). The version using venison is particularly good and is usually a dark brown in colour, bursting with rich, deep meaty flavours.

Slavonia's often untouched countryside is a wonderful place to wander around and when doing so you'll doubtless come across a multitude of wildflowers growing in meadows or by the waterside. These help create some of the finest-flavoured honey to be found in Croatia, best bought straight from the producers at local markets. All of Slavonia's delicacies can, of course, we washed down with some of Croatia's finest (and cheapest!) white wines, which are also grown in the region. Of the wine varieties to be found here, Riesling and Graševina are perhaps the most famous, but don't forget to look out for Slavonian Sauvignon Blanc, the newest varietal to be introduced to the region and, in some instances, a spectacular discovery.





A winery in Slavonia, lauded for its contemporary architecture design by Zagreb's Dva Arhitekta



Its flat land perfect for cycling and walking holidays, its heritage well preserved and its facilities not mobbed by hordes of tourists, there are a multitude of reasons to visit historic Osijek Baranya County, not least the traditional Slavonian menu. And, if history and tradition are not your thing, you can try some of the more contemporary offers of the region, such as craft beers like Osijek's Beckers or Croatia's best pizza, the Slavonska, on which spicy sausage, ham and bacon meet the county's omnipresent hot peppers.