The best home delivery treats for Easter in Slavonia

In contrast to the inclines of Dalmatia, a limited terrain that helps produce many amazing red wines and olives, the flatlands of Slavonia are the Croatian pantry, their rich soil offering up a whole range of premium vegetables, nuts, fruits and other produce. Although some great red wine is made here, it's for its white wines that Slavonia is best known, not least Graševina and Traminac. Graševina is the most made wine in Croatia and nowhere in Slavonia, or Croatia, is more famous for making it than Kutjevo. Handily, one very popular maker's wine is called just that, Kutjevo Graševina, so it's easy to remember a good one. Brilliant examples of Graševina wines are made by Krauthaker, Galić, Trs and Adžić. Other must-try white wine varieties grown in Slavonia include Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc, but the second most-exemplary variety is probably Traminac. Iločki podrumi's is really wonderful. Again, Trs do a great one, with Kolar and Enjingi offering similarly superior examples. There are many, many more amazing Slavonian wine producers to look out for, from the justly-lauded Antunović's range to the incredible bargain that are Erdut wines. Osijek's Vinoteka Vinita has a simply brilliant selection of wines, not just from Slavonia, but from across Croatia and further still.