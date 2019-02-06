20 great things to do on Pag Island

Given the rocky, inhospitable terrain around Pag, the quad bike seems the most logical form of transport to get around it and take in the views. Local tour agency Sunturist organises various tours that start out from Novalja. The entry-level excursion heads towards Zaglave, taking an hour to trundle along flat roads, stopping at times to take in the prime views of the surrounding islands from on high. Those keen to explore more can also venture as far as the mysterious Pag Triangle , real rocky ride that puts any quad bike through its paces. Swimming breaks can also be combined with any quad jaunt.