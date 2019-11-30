© Advent in Zagreb

Consistently voted the best Christmas market in Europe, Zagreb has ploughed its efforts into reviving this aspect of its Austro-Hungarian past. Stalls on the pedestrianised streets around Cvijetni trg sell everything from craft toys to traditional sweets, fruit preserves, speciality biscuits and gingerbread hearts. The music programme features a month-long season of outdoor gigs and DJ high-jinks. The main square, Zrinjevac, Europski trg and the 'Fuliranje' alley of food and drink stalls are the main venues. The whole thing kicks off in the last week of November and carries on right into the New Year.