The 26 best things to do in Zadar

Gateway to the sparsely populated island of Dugi otok , the largest in the archipelago that spreads out from Zadar , Sali is the first port of call for the regular fast boat over. Croatia’s own Long Island, Dugi otok is where to escape the crowds of Zadar in festival season, exploring the salt-water lake and marine life of Telašćica Nature Park, sunbathing on the white pebbles of secluded Saharun Beach and hiking along marked trails dotted spectacular vantage points. Fishing, cycling, climbing and scuba diving are among the many other outdoor activities – agencies in Sali will be able to provide information.