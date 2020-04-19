The 10 best things to do in Vodice

Because of its popularity with young people, Vodice has a buzzing nightlife offer that's tough to beat in any comparably small seaside town. If your afternoons by the beach slowly merge into cocktails by the bar, there are after-beach parties daily throughout summer, from 5pm - 9pm, at many of the bars along Hangar beach. You can try the popular Hookah Bar on Blue beach for this too. The town has many late-night options, both centrally and along the beaches, which vary in their offer from the dance music heard across Europe, to the pop-folk enjoyed by many young Croatians. Live music is also a part of the season-long offer of Vodice streetlife, so a wander after dark is recommended. Located just 5 kilometres from Vodice, in Pirovac, Barbarella's (main picture) is a 2000-capacity nightclub which is frequently voted one of the best open-air clubs in the world. Here, throughout the summer, you can dance until the sun comes up to some of the most famous DJs on the planet. Though most of the club nights are tied to the music festivals happening nearby in Tisno, anyone can buy a ticket on the door at Barbarella's for a single evening outing. Just two kilometres out of Vodice, Hacienda is another outdoor club. Popular with Croatians, the music here is more mainstream, commercial and better suited to the tastes of locals. It consequently draws a young and much less international audience than Barbarella's.