The 10 best things to do in Vodice
Vodice is full of great things to do, with fantastic beaches, wonderful nature and history plus plenty for young people
The popular tourist town of Vodice is packed full of great things to do. Located 60 kilometres south of Zadar and just 10 kilometres from Šibenik, it is a destination with great access to the rest of Dalmatia and some stunning National Parks. Visited in summer by both families and a large, youthful demographic, it's a buzzing place centred around beach and bar life, with late nights definitely on the menu. Whether you choose to spend them in some of the towns fine restaurants, spirited nightclubs or at some of the world-famous music festivals that take place in nearby Tisno, is up to you. Here's a rundown of what we think are the best things to do in Vodice.
Hit the beach!
Beachlife is an essential facet of summertime in Vodice and the town has one to suit everybody. Plava plaža (Blue beach), which stretches westward from Punta all the way to Tribunj, is great for families with younger children. Holding a Blue Flag status for the cleanliness of its waters, this pebble beach extends into the sea at an extremely low gradient, making it perfect for even the youngest paddlers. There are cafes and bars set back from the beach at intervals, providing ample places to lunch or escape the sun. Heading in a south-easterly direction from the town centre is a collection of beaches most commonly referred to under the general title Hangar beach. If you or your children are between the ages of 14 and 35, this is probably where you'll want to hang out. Chock full of people in that age range, its sometimes much more of a beach for people watching and being deliberately seen than others in the area. The offer of bars set behind the beach often also have a youthful appeal and atmosphere. If you're looking for somewhere a little quieter, follow Hangar beach until you reach Srima. Here you'll find almost two kilometres of spacious beach. Serviced by a resort, it offers plenty of room and peace, although the absence of shading pines means you have to be well prepared with sunblock and with a plan of escape if you get too hot.
Go wild for nature
Vodice is perfectly positioned for visiting two of Croatia's most-spectacular areas of natural beauty. Lying 20 kilometers westward off the coast of Vodice, the Kornati National Park offers a topography like nowhere else on the Adriatic. A stunning archipelago of islands that range from the barren and almost alien-like to the lushly green areas just south of Dugi Otok, its thrilling vista is filled with countless reefs, headlands, islands and bays. Around ten kilometres inland from Vodice, you'll find the series of interconnected lakes that are the centrepiece of Krka National Park. Here, consecutive runs of waterfalls, formed over thousands of years, gush across stubborn rocks to feed the lakes in the water's descent to the sea. The area is also teeming with a variety of flora and fauna, including countless species of birds, including rare examples such as osprey, short-toed eagle, golden eagle, Bonelli's eagle, lanner falcon, peregrine falcon, the Eurasian eagle-owl, European bee-eater and griffon vulture (if birds of prey are really your thing, the Sokolarski Falconry centre near Šibenik will teach you more than you can remember and allow you to meet some of their guests close up). Although Krka is protected, you can still find a few smaller pools here in which swimming is still permitted (namely, Stinice, Remetić - Pisak and downstream of the Roška waterfall).
Party 'til the sun comes up
Because of its popularity with young people, Vodice has a buzzing nightlife offer that's tough to beat in any comparably small seaside town. If your afternoons by the beach slowly merge into cocktails by the bar, there are after-beach parties daily throughout summer, from 5pm - 9pm, at many of the bars along Hangar beach. You can try the popular Hookah Bar on Blue beach for this too. The town has many late-night options, both centrally and along the beaches, which vary in their offer from the dance music heard across Europe, to the pop-folk enjoyed by many young Croatians. Live music is also a part of the season-long offer of Vodice streetlife, so a wander after dark is recommended. Located just 5 kilometres from Vodice, in Pirovac, Barbarella's (main picture) is a 2000-capacity nightclub which is frequently voted one of the best open-air clubs in the world. Here, throughout the summer, you can dance until the sun comes up to some of the most famous DJs on the planet. Though most of the club nights are tied to the music festivals happening nearby in Tisno, anyone can buy a ticket on the door at Barbarella's for a single evening outing. Just two kilometres out of Vodice, Hacienda is another outdoor club. Popular with Croatians, the music here is more mainstream, commercial and better suited to the tastes of locals. It consequently draws a young and much less international audience than Barbarella's.
Fine dine or just eat well
You're not going to run out of food options in Vodice, with quick snacks available from the bakeries, several fast food outlets and ice cream or pancakes available to walk along the waterside with. One of the most distinct fast food options is Sandwich Lab, in the centre, which elevates the humble butty to something most memorable (you can sip on a craft beer here too, while you eat). For a sit-down lunch try a great tavern, known locally as a konoba. Konoba Rustika has great seafood options, with Konoba Tri Piruna famous for its meats. Konoba Roki is a little bit hidden away, but worth finding for the ambience and great food. Konoba Guste has a reputation for good grilled meats, including steaks, though the prices are nearer to what you'd expect for an evening meal. Dinner options include Karmelski Dvori, which is actually a kilometre and a half inland, but worth the visit for exceptional steaks, both beef and tuna. Bistro Guloz is quite rustic and informal, but the food is near faultless, has a healthy bent and it also caters well for vegetarians. Arausa is a restaurant that specializes in seafood, which arrives simply but well presented. If you really want to push the boat out, a trip to the Michelin-recommended Pelegrini in Šibenik will satisfy any foodie.
Check out the sea from a different perspective
It's almost impossible to get bored of swimming in Vodice's wonderful waters, but if you want to check out the sea from a different perspective you have lots of opportunity to do so. There are many options for kayaking available in the town, perfect for exploring beaches and the areas around nearby islands Logorun and Lukovnik, which face Tribunj. Perhaps even better is the one you can take from the inhabited Prvić island, which directly faces Vodice, and truly has a shoreline worth exploring. There are sunken ships and even aircraft in the nearby seas and, like the reefs and underwater life, these can be viewed on diving excursions that are available from several places in Vodice (be aware that diving is not a year-round pursuit in Croatia and this may limit your options). If you're wanting to head out into the vast, blue unknown, you can take a day trip to go deep-sea fishing. The largely sedentary pastime can become a flurry of excitement in an instant if you manage to snag one of the huge tuna, wild seabass or swordfish that live in offshore waters. Needless to say, boat hire is also available for a more leisurely cruise.
Immerse yourself in history
From the evidence of early agricultural endeavors and the residents' Christian worship to that of the long-held defence against the invading Ottomans, Vodice has several points of interest for anyone keen on history. The small Church of St. Cross is located in the middle of the tiny peninsula marking the start of the Blue beach. It was built in 1402. In the town centre, a moment's walk from the marina, the Parish church of St. Cross is a few hundred years younger and is impressively adorned in the Baroque style. Do go inside, as the altar and its surrounding altarpieces are very impressive, featuring frescos of the Holy Family, the Heart of Jesus and saints Vinko the Martyr and Stanislav Kostka. Its close neighbour, the Čorić Tower is hidden a little, down a backstreet, but it'll catch your eye due to its distinct appearance. A fortified tower dating back to 1533, its preservation was ensured by a sturdy build and its subsequent use as a residence. Unmissable in the town centre, the Monument to the Fallen Soldiers of WWII (main picture) is a classic example of Communist-era memorials, this one built in concrete. If local history is really your thing, you should take the short trip over to the island of Prvić where you can see St. Mary’s church (1461), the Baroque church of St. Rocco in Šepurina (1620), the summer mansion of local nobles the Vrančić family and a visitor's centre dedicated to the family's famous son, Faust Vrančić, an inventor who died in 1617.
Check out a brilliant event
While much of Vodice's event calendar takes place outside of the regular tourist season, the town is especially welcoming to those who come to visit any of these. February is carnival time, with events throughout the month leading up to a colourful procession through the streets. One of the country's best mountain bike races takes place here in mid-April. Summertime visitors will see a great deal of entertainment on the streets in peak season, with live music playing a large part. Look out for evenings of traditional Dalmatian acapella singing, klapa, plus free classical music concerts throughout July, August and early September, plus the annual jazz festival in late July. There are also several Fishermen's evenings in the same period, where the savouring of locally caught seafood joyfully spills out onto the streets.
Put your wellness and health first
Vodice is known as a micro-centre of health and wellness tourism, with several institutions very used to welcoming visitors, particularly in the field of dentistry. For a more restful, relaxing and restorative experience, try Olympia Wellness & Spa, whose offer includes bathing in warm waters scented with natural oils, hot tub, a range of massages (including one with warm olive oil) plus sauna and jacuzzi. Hotel Punta's Spa Centre offers several wellness programs and facilities include an indoor swimming pool, three types of baths, beauty treatments and a fitness centre.
Get active
Want to work off some of the calories gained in last night's three-course feast? You're not short of options. There are several places in Vodice where you can rent a bike on which you can explore neighbouring villages (and the incredible views that lie between them) along the coast. Head inland for a different vista, one of untamed nature and if you do, be sure to look out for the huge Lake Vrana which lies just past Murter on the coastal road to Zadar. Vertikala, located near the start of Blue beach, offer organised trips of rock climbing, trekking and Nordic walking. In summer months you can also go parasailing and rent various jet-skis.
Take an unforgettable day trip
If you want to be wowed by nature, we strongly recommend the aforementioned Kornati and Krka National Parks be top of your list. But, if you're more of a city kid, Vodice is well-positioned for days trips to some spectacular places. 100 kilometres south, Croatia's second city, Split, is an incredible fusion of Roman history, classic Mediterranean architecture and wholly contemporary living. Everyone should walk through its centrepiece, Diocletian's Palace, at least once. A nearer 40 kilometres south is the picturesque coastal town of Primošten, its old town surrounded on all sides by the Adriatic, connected to the coast by a thin strip of land. Even closer, the city of Šibenik (pictured) has a delightful old town, historic churches, atmospheric squares, an old fortress and the unmissable Cathedral of St James, plus a thriving bar and restaurant scene. 60 kilometres north of Vodice, Zadar is a brilliant seaside city with kilometres of buzzing promenade, narrow Mediterranean alleyways and impressive contemporary monuments like the Sea Organ and Greeting To The Sun.