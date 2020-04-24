The 10 best things to do in Zaton near Dubrovnik
Located 8 kilometres northwest of Dubrovnik, the picturesque, seaside village of Zaton has lots of great things to do
Not to be confused with villages of the same name near Zadar and Šibenik, Zaton near Dubrovnik is a perfectly positioned oasis of calm and tradition from which you can explore the neighbouring city and nearby islands. It also has lots of great things to do. A bay comprised of Mali Zaton and Zaton proper, its an incredibly picturesque location, its shoreline dotted with wonderful taverns offering traditional cuisine, plus plenty of places where you can take a dip. It's also a good base from which to make day trips to cities like Split or even to hop across the nearby borders into Montenegro or Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here's our pick of the best things to do in Zaton near Dubrovnik.
Hit the beach!
Zaton is a popular day trip made by those staying in Dubrovnik. They often arrive by boat, plonk themselves in the bay and just leap over the side for a swim and you're invited to do the same. the bay itself doesn't have a specific beach to recommend, but you can enjoy the water and sun at any point you find comfortable, such as spots near the two local camps. Soline beach, on the western shore, is quiet, a little rocky and not serviced by a bar. The small Zakon beach is nearer the village centre and a popular stop-off for those who find it when traveling the coastal road. As a result, the competition for parking can be tough, so walk there if you can. Even further south, tough to find and tough to reach, Gof beach may not be best for the youngest children, but its clear waters and isolation are well worth discovering. Even further to the west, right at the end of the peninsula, there are rocks from which teenagers like to jump into the sea, a small cave and, sometimes, a rope swing. If you want to head outside of Zaton for a beach, the nearby Sun Gardens resort has one, Dubrovnik has several good beach options, with one of the best being the Copacabana beach, bar and restaurant which has excellent amenities.
Sample fantastic local cuisine
You don't need to traipse into Dubrovnik for a good sit-down meal if you're staying in Zaton, especially if hearty, unfussy, traditional and tasty is what you're looking for. A tavern, known locally as a konoba, is the Dalmatian equivalent of a pub with great food and, usually, much better views than you'd find in the pub back home). Zaton has several great ones. Konoba Vala, at the north of the bay, has an ample terrace offering lovely views, a small playground in front to keep the kids occupied, a good selection of salads, pizza, seafood options and a generous grilled-meats sharing plate. The presentation of close-by Restaurant Dandy aims a little higher in terms of both its waterside seating places and its food on the plate. It's great for breakfast or maybe a romantic dinner for two, with seafood a specialty. Konoba Ankora is closer to the main village centre but still has those great sea views. Again, seafood is a specialty, with grilled squid a favourite. Zaton can be a popular place for dinner with people not actually staying in the village. Therefore, if you're staying there, don't compete for the limited parking with evening visitors and walk to your destination instead. Also, if you have your heart set on a preferred place, or seat, for your final meal in the village, do book in advance. Be aware of the sun's position too, if it's going to make a difference to you - taverns on the eastern shore are probably best for making the most of the sunset.
Dip into ancient Dubrovnik
One of the very best things about staying in Zaton is having the ancient city of Dubrovnik on your doorstep. A visit to the narrow, pretty alleyways and historic walls of its old city is not so much a day trip you have to plan in advance as it is a ten-minute bus ride on a regularly serviced route. You can dip into the city, its late-night options, classy restaurants and great entertainment offer just as spontaneously as Zaton's inhabitants do when visiting the city's supermarkets and stores. If a guided tour or a particular restaurant has taken your fancy, remember to book in advance as places can be taken on any day of the week during the peak season.
Go wild for nature
Zaton lies within easy reach of three distinct areas of incredible natural beauty. On the mainland, the Neretva Delta is comprised of 12,000 hectares of flood plain. Natural and managed pools of water run along its surface separating a mismatched patchwork of agricultural endeavors, a stark contrast to the uniform rows of olive trees and grapevines seen everywhere else along the coast. Over 10% of it is strictly protected because of the rare birds and fish which live there. It is also the source of Croatia's famous Neretva Mandarins, which are protected at an EU level. The western third of Mljet island is a National Park with two saltwater lakes, Veliko and Malo Jezero, with the Church of St Mary and a 12th-century monastery picturesquely located on an islet in the middle. Arrive by boat in the morning, spend the day cycling and swimming, before heading back for dinner on the mainland. Located further out to sea, the whole of the peaceful Lastovo island is a National Park, containing hidden coves, isolated, quiet beaches, beautiful bays and the oldest lighthouse in the country. There is also a huge area of wildlife-filled forest which is sometimes used for youth-focused and eco-friendly music and art festivals.
Walk one of Croatia's longest promenades
While Zaton may not have an exquisitely designed and thoroughly modern shoreside walkway, like those of, say, Split or Zadar, it does have one which holds brilliant views. snaking around from one side of the bay to the other, the pathway along the edge of Zaton's water runs almost three kilometres in length. Unlike the road which similarly traces a route around the entire bay, your view of Zaton is never interrupted by the sea, allowing wonderful views of the opposite shore. It's the perfect way to soak up the ambience of the quiet little oasis in which you find yourself.
Explore the hinterland
It's sometimes difficult to drag yourself from the shore when the seas are as enjoyable as those around here, and a comfortable tavern means you never have to walk too far. But, a trek in the other direction can be worthwhile, allowing a more traditional view of life in Dalmatia which is less impacted by tourism. A four and a half kilometre uphill hiking path will lead you to the village of Pobrežje which overlooks Dubrovnik and is a good place to take photos. If you're with or meet someone local, they might be able to point out the Močiljska cave for you. The longest cave in the Dubrovnik-Neretva region, its main corridor is 600 metres long and is filled with stalactites and stalagmites towards the bottom, plus another dozen minor corridors that branch away. A site of recognised importance due to the animals, plants and organisms which live there, the cave is protected and access restricted, but the cave mouth is open and offers a beautiful view of Dubrovnik, the Dubrovnik Riviera and part of the Elafiti islands. If you want to explore by car, you can take the old road from Zaton to passthrough timeless villages like Ljubač, Gromača, Mrčevo and Mravinjac. Running parallel to the coastal road, you can actually get all the way to Metković using this route. There, and in surrounding villages, you can sample an authentic hinterland cuisine which never makes it to the tables of shoreline restaurants.
Check out the architecture
The visual grandeur and charm of Dubrovnik is tough to beat anywhere in Croatia, but even the city's highest-flying residents want a change of scenery sometimes. Zaton is the location of many Renaissance summer manors belonging to former Dubrovnik aristocratic families, such as Gučetić, Menčetić, Sorkochevich, Saraka and Lukarevich. Not immediately visible from the main road and, in many cases more cottage-like than, say, an English country manor, these are still worth noticing as you walk around the village. It's a trend that has not halted. Former model and wife of the Formula One chief, Slavica Ecclestone, is one of the village's latest summer residence purchasers and, estimated to be worth £740 million, her property could hardly be described as a cottage.
Visit the vineyards
This most-southerly region of Croatia is recognised internationally for its wine production, which dates back many centuries. The warm, sunny climate here helps produce some of Croatia's most powerful red wines, such as the Plavac mali variety, although nearby islands like Korčula are also famed for white wines like Grk and Pošip. The best way to learn about the region's amazing wine offer is to visit a vineyard, where you'll learn all about the history of winemaking here, the traditional methods, the grapes and the wines they produce. Many vineyards in the region cling to slopes, so finding a vineyard on the mainland usually means heading a little back into the hinterland, to the foothills of the Dinaric Alps. You can find small winemakers not so far from Zaton but, on the mainland, the more professional outfits used to providing a tour are located north of Neum or south of Dubrovnik. And, if you're going to travel that far, it's probably better to visit one on Pelješac, such as Matusko, Korta Katarina, Špaleta or on Korčula such as Toreta or Grošić.
Explore the islands
Nothing gives a greater sense of freedom than leaving the tourist trail behind and finding a spot all of your own. One of the best ways to do so is by exploring some islands, and you have lots of options while staying in Zaton. Boat hire can help you cover the six main islands and multiple islets that make up the nearby Elafiti archipelago, although, at less than two kilometres from shore, Koločep is reachable by kayak. They offer tiny coves and small, exclusive beaches that are often difficult to reach in any other way. Surrounded on all sides by the Adriatic, Pelješac is actually a peninsula but has way more of an island feel than the rest of the mainland. A little further out and a day trip you have to dedicate yourself to, the island of Korčula offers one of the prettiest approaches when arriving by boat. Its history, culture and cuisine - particularly its wine, distinct olive oil and famous cakes - are well worth discovering.
Have an unforgettable day trip
If you're looking for a different day trip experience than the one provided by neighbouring Dubrovnik, Zaton is well positioned to allow just that. 200 kilometres up the coast is Croatia's second city, Split, where the Roman emperor Diocletian's incredible Palace is still a focal point of everyday life. Less than 60 kilometres south of Zaton is the border with Montenegro and in Herceg Novi you'll reach the start of the Bay of Kotor, one of the prettiest landscapes to be found in south-eastern Europe. 100 kilometres inland from Zaton, Međugorje is a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina to where Catholics from all over the world make pilgrimage. Among its alleged miracles, the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared here in 1981. Less than 20 kilometres from there, Mostar is one of the largest cities in Bosnia and the de facto capital of Herzegovina. Its famous Old Bridge (pictured) separates the Muslim and Catholic halves of the city, each offering a different culture, cuisine and architecture.