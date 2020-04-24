The 10 best things to do in Zaton near Dubrovnik

It's sometimes difficult to drag yourself from the shore when the seas are as enjoyable as those around here, and a comfortable tavern means you never have to walk too far. But, a trek in the other direction can be worthwhile, allowing a more traditional view of life in Dalmatia which is less impacted by tourism. A four and a half kilometre uphill hiking path will lead you to the village of Pobrežje which overlooks Dubrovnik and is a good place to take photos. If you're with or meet someone local, they might be able to point out the Močiljska cave for you. The longest cave in the Dubrovnik-Neretva region, its main corridor is 600 metres long and is filled with stalactites and stalagmites towards the bottom, plus another dozen minor corridors that branch away. A site of recognised importance due to the animals, plants and organisms which live there, the cave is protected and access restricted, but the cave mouth is open and offers a beautiful view of Dubrovnik, the Dubrovnik Riviera and part of the Elafiti islands. If you want to explore by car, you can take the old road from Zaton to passthrough timeless villages like Ljubač, Gromača, Mrčevo and Mravinjac. Running parallel to the coastal road, you can actually get all the way to Metković using this route. There, and in surrounding villages, you can sample an authentic hinterland cuisine which never makes it to the tables of shoreline restaurants.