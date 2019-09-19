The 20 best things to do in Karlovac
Karlovac is Continental Croatia's surprise package, a green escape less than an hour away from Zagreb
Built as a Habsburg-era six-pointed fortress, Karlovac is a verdant town set at the confluence of four rivers. Many historic landmarks remain, along with restaurants, family-run farms, galleries, and excellent museums like the City museum and the Museum of the Homeland war Karlovac-Turanj, all of which are great to visit, as is the town centre residence of the Franciscan monks which has a very special exhibition area.
Relax at Foginovo Beach
Croatia’s first designated river beach is right here in Karlovac – on the banks of the Korana, to be precise. As it’s right in the centre of town, it’s long been a popular spot for locals. Sepia photographs taken a century ago show men, women and children bathing in the rushing rapids. Though free to enter, these days Foginovo is overseen by lifeguards, and there are shallow areas for little ones. Along with diving tower set at ten metres and boards five and three metres high, you’ll find ball games, an outdoor gym, deckchairs and a café.
Follow the Karlovac Star
The original fortress of Karlovac constructed in 1579 may now only consist of a few remnants but you can still follow the line of the defensive moats created by the Habsburgs to keep out the Ottomans. Today these are lovely promenades of chestnut and linden trees, with extensive parkland stretching beyond. Within the borders are clustered many historic attractions and landmarks, centrepieced by the Catholic Holy Trinity Church and Orthodox St Nicholas, around the main square of Trg bana Josipa Jelačića. Perhaps the most prominent spots to observe the 440-year-old fortifications is right outside the Karlovac City Museum, in the north-west corner of the historic hub.
Sail down the Kupa river
Down the Kupa from Karlovac, Brođani typifies the riverside villages that relied on small boats for their livelihoods. Now visitors can go on a 90-minute sailing trip in a replica of one of these vessels, the Zora. Every weekend morning at 11am, instead of grain, this sturdy wooden craft takes tourists past unspoiled nature to observe wild ducks, cormorants, otters and beavers, and man-made landmarks such as the Pauline monastery and the Church of St Mary of the Snows in Kamensko.
See how medieval Franciscan monks lived
In the heart of Karlovac stands Holy Trinity Church, its Baroque belfry visible for miles around. This is part of the monastery complex where Franciscan monks lived and worked behind a walled courtyard and garden. Today their spiritual, cultural and educational endeavours are illustrated by the rare books, artworks and religious artefacts that form the permanent collection of the monastery museum here. Visitors may also sample the monastic beer still brewed on site.
Discover recent history
Turanj is located where bridges over two rivers meet, at the gateway to Karlovac a short distance north. Its strategic importance meant that it bore the brunt of the local fighting during the Croatian War of Independence from 1991 onwards. Also referred to as the Homeland War, it led to the break-up of Yugoslavia and the creation of Croatia. Here, in fields where the conflict would have raged, visitors can now observe the military planes, equipment and weaponry used at the time.
Dine in a medieval castle
One of the best-preserved medieval castles in Croatia, Dubovac owes its appearance to a 15th-century Renaissance rebuild. Little is known of the previous construction, although the square tower remains. Home to notable aristocratic dynasties, as well as the Irish military commander Laval Nugent von Westmeath, who died near here in 1862, Dubovac underwent several changes during the 20th century but now serves as a museum and an atmospheric restaurant, the Bistro Kastel. It stands on the western outskirts of Karlovac, close to the Kupa river it was built to defend.
Marvel at a medieval monastery
Its shining white façade reflected in the bucolic Kupa river that flows alongside it, the Pauline Monastery looks as pristine now as it did when it was built in 1404. Together with the equally stark white Our Lady of the Snows Church alongside, constructed at the same time, these ecclesiastical landmarks are set at Kamensko, just outside Karlovac. Rebuilt after war-time damage, the monastery contains impressive frescoes and sculptures and still holds services, particularly on Assumption Day and Ascension Day.
Stroll amid beautifully landscaped gardens
In a town known for its parks and gardens, Vrbanić is particularly revered in Karlovac. There’s its name for a start, the founder of this recreational zone south-east of the town’s historic centre being Josip Vrbanić who was both mayor and an eminent pharmacist. As several types of park were popular around Croatia at the time, Vrbanić decided on an English style to one side, a French style in the centre and to have the other side given over to evergreens. Unveiled in 1896, the Vrbanić Gardens also contained statuary but this was removed for fear of damage during World War I. Close to the Kupa river, it remains a favourite place for family picnics.
Browse Karlovac market
Karlovac has had a market almost since the city’s foundation in the late 1500s, although for the best part of four centuries, it was set up on the main square, Trg bana Josipa Jelačića. In 1971, a new market building was opened south-west of the city centre, on Trg Hrvatskih Branitelja. With open and roofed areas, this expansive space remains in place, with solar panels a more recent addition. Produce tends to originate locally – there are usually six types of apple, for example, among fruit in season, all kinds of greens and other vegetables. Look out for the fresh, unprocessed milk and the snacks of čvarci, pork crackling.
Wander along Radićeva
Starting close to the Kupa river at the Katzler Pavilion, the winding street of Radićeva is the main thoroughfare in Karlovac, and a stroll down it brings you close to a couple of major landmarks. For the most part pedestrianised and certainly picturesque, Radićeva makes for a pleasurable saunter whether you’re sightseeing or not – though it may be worth setting aside an hour or so for the City Museum, one of the first attractions you’ll come to, just a block away. Next are the main square, Trg bana Josipa Jelačića, and the Holy Trinity Church. Past a number of important local institutions and governmental offices, you then come to a stretch dotted with terrace bars and cafés – Gradska Straža is generally a busy meeting place – before you hit parkland and Radićeva becomes Rakovac ulica. Here, you’re close to Foginovo Beach and the swift Korana river, having traversed the city centre.