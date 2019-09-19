The 20 best things to do in Karlovac

Starting close to the Kupa river at the Katzler Pavilion, the winding street of Radićeva is the main thoroughfare in Karlovac, and a stroll down it brings you close to a couple of major landmarks. For the most part pedestrianised and certainly picturesque, Radićeva makes for a pleasurable saunter whether you’re sightseeing or not – though it may be worth setting aside an hour or so for the City Museum, one of the first attractions you’ll come to, just a block away. Next are the main square, Trg bana Josipa Jelačića, and the Holy Trinity Church. Past a number of important local institutions and governmental offices, you then come to a stretch dotted with terrace bars and cafés – Gradska Straža is generally a busy meeting place – before you hit parkland and Radićeva becomes Rakovac ulica. Here, you’re close to Foginovo Beach and the swift Korana river, having traversed the city centre.