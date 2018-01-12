20 great things to do in Pelješac

Lined with long shingle beaches, the Pelješac peninsula that stretches out north of Dubrovnik towards Korčula is that wonderful rarity, a Dalmatian getaway without the crowds. Welcoming to windsurfers and wine lovers alike, Pelješac is also known for its oysters and mussels, arguably the best in Croatia. Once the northern outpost of the Ragusa Republic, today’s Dubrovnik, Pelješac still contains the unique historic attraction of the Walls of Ston, Europe’s longest fortification.

RECOMMENDED: where to eat, sleep and drink in Pelješac.

Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList and tag @TimeOutEverywhere.

Find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world.