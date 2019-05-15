Three fantastic boat trips from Split
Hop aboard a fabulous boat trip from Split with Polaris
There’s no better way to take in the sheer beauty of Croatia than aboard a boat heading across the Adriatic to an idyllic island or following Split’s historic skyline bathed in bright orange sunset.
And not just aboard any boat. When you embark on a cruise with the Novaković family at the helm, generations of maritime tradition sail with you. The Polaris yacht itself echoes history. Built for the Normandy invasion of World War II, this sleek and spacious craft has been expertly adapted to convey holidaymakers around Croatia. The open decks are spacious, the lounge is air-conditioned and the galley will be laden with grilled fish and other local specialities, along with the wine and beer also included in the price. Warm Dalmatian hospitality, of course, is a given.
All tours set off from the Riva, the promenade right by Split’s historic Roman centre.
RECOMMENDED: More great things to do in Split.
Three fantastic boat trips from Split
Bol & Golden Horn
This whole-day tour allows you to explore the picturesque town of Bol and Croatia’s most iconic beach, Zlatni rat, aka the Golden Horn, on Brač. This is the nearest main island to Split, where you set off at 8.30am. Don’t forget your swimming costume, towel, a hat and sunscreen!
Historic Bol is a pretty, bustling settlement on its southern coast, its maze of twisting streets lined with atmospheric buildings created from the famed Brač stone also used to construct the Roman palace in Split the best part of 2,000 years ago. Towering above rises Vidova gora, the highest peak of all the Adriatic islands.
From Bol, you meander along Šetnica, the pine-lined pathway that leads to the Golden Horn. Shifting winds and currents slowly alter the shape of this renowned beach, a postcard superstar in its own right. Sports enthusiasts and windsurfers flock here all summer long, but you might just enjoy lolling in the crystal-clear water and sunbathing on the fine pebbles.
Heading back at 4.30pm, you catch the warm late afternoon sun as grilled fish or meat are served on board, your arrival into Split timed perfectly for 7.15pm with the whole evening ahead of you.
Sunset Cruise Split
This two-hour tour takes in the history and attractions of Split, Dalmatia’s de facto capital, centrepieced by a huge Roman palace that provides the backdrop as the Polaris pulls out of the city harbour between 6pm and 7pm. The exact time depends on the sunset, spectacular in this part of the world, so that you can see the sun sink over nearby Marjan Hill and towards the Bay of Kaštela as the yacht follows the coast. Look out for the architectural marvel that is the Poljud, a sports stadium fashioned in the shape of a seashell, built for the Mediterranean Games of 1979 and home to local football club Hajduk.
By now the live music on board will have started up and the open bar will be flowing with champagne, wine and beer.
From Kaštela, the Polaris turns round and heads up to the new part of Split, lined with city beaches ready for the next day’s sunseekers.
You arrive back into port in good time to continue the party around the many nearby bars of Split’s historic centre.
Two Islands Swimming Cruise – Brač & Šolta
This seven-hour tour means a day of pure relaxation in or beside the Adriatic, with a little exploration in between. Pack all your swimming gear plus a hat and sunscreen for on and off the boat.
Setting off from Split at 9.30am, the Polaris yacht first heads to Brač, where you dock in a hidden bay to plunge into the clear water – flippers and goggles come in handy! You can also try your hand at SUP, stand-up paddling, the latest watersport craze.
On nearby Šolta, you can also enjoy a stroll around the charming village of Stomorska. Offered as an optional extra is a tour of a traditional olive mill at Gornje Selo close by, where you can sample local delicacies and meet local producers.
As the boat heads back, a fine Dalmatian repast of grilled fish or meat is served with wine and beer, as you take in the afternoon sun on the open deck or in the comfort of the air-conditioned lounge all the way to Split, arrival time 4.30pm.