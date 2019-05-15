Three fantastic boat trips from Split

There’s no better way to take in the sheer beauty of Croatia than aboard a boat heading across the Adriatic to an idyllic island or following Split’s historic skyline bathed in bright orange sunset.

And not just aboard any boat. When you embark on a cruise with the Novaković family at the helm, generations of maritime tradition sail with you. The Polaris yacht itself echoes history. Built for the Normandy invasion of World War II, this sleek and spacious craft has been expertly adapted to convey holidaymakers around Croatia. The open decks are spacious, the lounge is air-conditioned and the galley will be laden with grilled fish and other local specialities, along with the wine and beer also included in the price. Warm Dalmatian hospitality, of course, is a given.

All tours set off from the Riva, the promenade right by Split’s historic Roman centre.

RECOMMENDED: More great things to do in Split.