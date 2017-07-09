The five best free things in TLV over the next seven days

If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that TLV is EXPENSIVE! Sticking to a budget can be hard when there are so many amazing shops, restaurants, bars, and clubs lined up on every street. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for an art exhibit, movie screening, date idea, or all-round party, there are endless less reckless 'shekless' options. Put those wallets away and check out these things to do in Tel Aviv between now and next Sunday.
Speed dating
Speed dating? Isn't that a little early 2000? Not at all! On July 13, we decided to properly show the athletes of the 20th Maccabiah the city of Tel Aviv at the #ilovetlv festival. Music, food, and street performances are already there. Now, we need to bring the people. Why not take a Tel Avivian on a date? That's exactly what you should do, and we're even facilitating: with a 3-round speed dating event of the ages.
Jaffa Time - movies under the stars : "Amy"
This week's free outdoor screening, which will be held on July 12th, will be "Amy." The documentary captures the life, success, and tragic death of Amy Winehouse–the rare, talented singer who developed complex relationships with drugs and alcohol. The film describes her relationship with her family, the media, and her struggle of coping with meteoric success. In the story of a once-a-generation talent that caught the attention of everyone: "loved and wanted by millions, then crashing in front of the cameras," her hypnotic image will not leave you indifferent.
Jazz nights @ Arte Glideria
“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” Pop into Arte Glideria and treat yourself to this Sicilian slice of heaven on Nachalat Binyamin. Arte Glideria’s staff are wonderfully friendly, and, if you can catch them at the right moment, are keen to show you their “laboratory”” at the back of the shop where they concoct their signature flavors. Pair their gelato with an evening of free jazz because there are no two sweeter things.
Tel-Aviv Improv Workshop
Tel-Aviv Improv Workshop creates a comfortable environment where every level of comedian—from new comer to veteran—can assemble to improve their improv. Each week, a different member of the community hosts a themed workshop in Dubnov Garden. The hands on workshops encourage participants to take part in as many skits as possible, forcing them to step out of their comfort zones and tap into their creativity.
"Chaos"
Guy Aloni's new exhibition showcases a collection of photographs from a journey to the depths of another Israel, connected through two other dimensions: snapshots in the form of short authentic stories and the observer's imaginative world where connections are made. The 11-day exhibition takes place inside Florentine Quartet - a shopping and cultural center, which constitutes an eclectic combination of experiences, thrills, people, and materials. The space is located in the heart of the Florentine neighborhood, with a boulevard of shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and a variety of different activities for all ages.
